Women's 400m world champion Naser provisionally suspended by AIU Naser won gold at the World Championships in Doha last year with a time of 48.14 seconds, the third fastest time in history. AP PARIS 05 June, 2020 18:53 IST Salwa Eid Naser clocked 48.14 seconds to win the one-lap race at the Doha worlds last year, placing her third in the all-time top list behind Marita Koch (47.60) and Jarmila Kratochvilova (47.99). - Getty Images Women's 400-meter world champion Salwa Eid Naser was provisionally suspended on Friday for not making herself available for doping tests.The Athletics Integrity Unit said it has charged the sprinter from Bahrain with whereabouts violations.Naser could miss next year's Olympics if the case is proven. Naser won the world title in October, finishing in 48.14 seconds — the fastest time by any woman since 1985.Athletes are required to provide regular updates on their whereabouts to make it possible for anti-doping authorities to carry out surprise testing outside of competition.READ| Sanjita Chanu to seek compensation from IWF in unsettled dope case A violation means an athlete either did not fill out forms telling authorities where they could be found, or that they weren't where they said they would be when testers arrived.Three violations within 12 months can lead to a suspension if the athlete can't justify why they weren't available for testing.The provisional suspension is the latest in a series of cases against Bahrain's elite squad of female runners. Olympic steeplechase champion Ruth Jebet was banned for four years in March for EPO, and Olympic marathon runner-up Eunice Kirwa picked up a four-year ban last year The AIU has provisionally suspended Salwa Eid Naser of Bahrain for whereabouts failures, a violation of the @WorldAthletics Anti-Doping Rules.Find out more https://t.co/opInfkVlnV#AIUNews#CleanSport pic.twitter.com/KCPzePkui5— Athletics Integrity Unit (@aiu_athletics) June 5, 2020