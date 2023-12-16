MagazineBuy Print

Tata Steel Kolkata 25K: New records on offer with flat course, fine weather conditions

The race offers a total prize purse of approximately Rs 83 lakh, including (Rs 6.23 lakh) each for the winners in international men and women categories and Rs 2.75 lakh each for victorious Indians in men and women divisions.

Published : Dec 16, 2023 20:51 IST , KOLKATA - 2 MINS READ

Y. B. Sarangi
From left to right: Indian runners Reshma Kevate, Gopi Thonakal, Ekta Rawat and Sawan Barwal during a media interaction on the eve of the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K run on Saturday.
From left to right: Indian runners Reshma Kevate, Gopi Thonakal, Ekta Rawat and Sawan Barwal during a media interaction on the eve of the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K run on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

From left to right: Indian runners Reshma Kevate, Gopi Thonakal, Ekta Rawat and Sawan Barwal during a media interaction on the eve of the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K run on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI

A fine mix of international and Indian athletes will try to take advantage of the flat course and fine weather conditions and set new marks in the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K here on Sunday.

While Paris 2024 will be high on the elite runners’ agenda, the race – offering a total prize purse of 100000 USD (approx. Rs 83 lakh), including 7500 USD (Rs 6.23 lakh) each for the winners in international men and women categories and Rs 2.75 lakh each for victorious Indians in men and women divisions – will test them.

Two-time World championships silver medallist and Delhi half-marathon winner Kenyan Daniel Simiyu Ebenyo, Kenyan Benard Biwott and Ethiopian Haymanot Alew will be among the top international men in the field.

READ | Do it without worrying about pressure, Jackson’s advice to Neeraj Chopra

Ethiopian Yalemzerf Yehualaw, the 10K world record-holder, Kenyan Betty Kibet, who has a half-marathon best of 1:06:37, Uganda’s Mercyline Chelangat, the third-place finisher here last year with 1:21:31, are among the leading international women.

Kenya’s Leonard Barsoton (1:12:49) holds the event record for men, while Bahrain’s Desi Jisa (1:21:04) owns the women’s record.

Former Asian marathon champion 35-year-old Gopi T. and Sawan Barwal, who won the bronze medal at the 2023 Asian half-marathon championship with 1:04:30, will be among the prominent Indian males.

Ekta Rawat, who was eighth among the Indians at the Delhi half-marathon, and Reshma Kevate, who finished 19th with 34:38 at the TCS World 10K Bengaluru, will be some of the top Indian women.

Avinash Sable (1:15:17) and L. Suriya (1:26:53) are the event record holders in Indian men and women’s categories.

