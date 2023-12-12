MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 will ‘welcome’ neutral Russia and Belarus athletes, says chief of Olympics organising committee Tony Estanguet

Russians and Belarusians who qualify in their sport for the Paris Games can take part as individual neutral athletes at the July 26-August 11 event without flags, emblems or anthems, the IOC said on Friday.

Published : Dec 12, 2023 22:27 IST , GDANSK - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Some Russian athletes will be allowed to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the IOC said Friday, December 8, 2023 in a decision that removed the option of a blanket ban over the invasion of Ukraine.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Some Russian athletes will be allowed to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the IOC said Friday, December 8, 2023 in a decision that removed the option of a blanket ban over the invasion of Ukraine. | Photo Credit: AP / David J. Phillip
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Some Russian athletes will be allowed to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the IOC said Friday, December 8, 2023 in a decision that removed the option of a blanket ban over the invasion of Ukraine. | Photo Credit: AP / David J. Phillip

The Paris 2024 Olympics will welcome neutral Russian and Belarusian athletes at the event next year following the decision by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the chief of the organising committee told Reuters on Tuesday.

Russians and Belarusians who qualify in their sport for the Paris Games can take part as individual neutral athletes at the July 26-August 11 event without flags, emblems or anthems, the IOC said on Friday.

“As the organising committee, we welcome and respect this decision,” the head of Paris 2024 Tony Estanguet said.

“We will welcome these athletes ... to participate within the rules that have been indicated, meaning no flags, no hymns, no officials, no team sports. So these delegations will be very small but will be welcomed by Paris 2024.”

ALSO READ | Russian athletes back in doping spotlight after Paris Olmypics green light

The neutral athletes will compete only in individual sports, while no Russian or Belarusian government or state official would be invited to or accredited for Paris 2024, the IOC said.

Russians and Belarusians had initially been banned from competing internationally following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, for which Belarus has been used as a staging ground.

In March, however, the IOC issued a first set of recommendations for international sports federations to allow Russian and Belarusian competitors to return and they have since done so in most events.

Athletes who actively support the war in Ukraine are not eligible, nor are those contracted to the Russian or Belarusian military.

Related stories

Related Topics

IOC /

International Olympic Committee /

Paris Olympics /

Tony Estanguet /

Paris 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 will ‘welcome’ neutral Russia and Belarus athletes, says chief of Olympics organising committee Tony Estanguet
    Reuters
  2. South Africa vs India Live Score, 2nd T20: IND 180/7 (19.3), Rain stops play in Gqeberha
    Team Sportstar
  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: List of highest wicket-takers in the current edition of the VHT
    Team Sportstar
  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: List of highest run scorers in the current edition of the VHT
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, December 12
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Paris 2024 will ‘welcome’ neutral Russia and Belarus athletes, says chief of Olympics organising committee Tony Estanguet
    Reuters
  2. Mahatma Gandhi University likely to remove qualification standards in track events for National meet
    Stan Rayan
  3. Kipyegon, Lyles among six crowned at expanded World Athletics Awards
    Reuters
  4. High jumpers Varun Bhati and Nishad Kumar shine in Khelo India Para Games athletics competition
    PTI
  5. Dangerous track for Kerala’s young athletes
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 will ‘welcome’ neutral Russia and Belarus athletes, says chief of Olympics organising committee Tony Estanguet
    Reuters
  2. South Africa vs India Live Score, 2nd T20: IND 180/7 (19.3), Rain stops play in Gqeberha
    Team Sportstar
  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: List of highest wicket-takers in the current edition of the VHT
    Team Sportstar
  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: List of highest run scorers in the current edition of the VHT
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, December 12
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment