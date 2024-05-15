MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Neeraj Chopra relishes competing in India after three years; says competitive domestic field will raise level of the sport

Chopra said he decided to compete in the Federation meet as the mandatory event, the National inter-state scheduled at Panchkula in June, was closer to the Olympics.

Published : May 15, 2024 22:24 IST , BHUBANESWAR - 2 MINS READ

Y. B. Sarangi
Neeraj Chopra of Haryana makes a throw during the men’s Javelin Throw event at the 27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition in Bhubaneswar.
Neeraj Chopra of Haryana makes a throw during the men’s Javelin Throw event at the 27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Neeraj Chopra of Haryana makes a throw during the men’s Javelin Throw event at the 27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: PTI

Even though his gold winning throw (82.27m) at the National Federation athletics meet at the Kalinga Stadium here was not up to the mark due to the hot and humid conditions, World and Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra enjoyed competing in the country after three years in front of thousands of fans.

“As I had returned after competing in Doha (Diamond League), I was here after some long travel and my recovery was not that good. So, from the start I knew that my effort will be like how my body responds. That is why I didn’t take the last two throws. Also, I have to compete in Ostrava (May 28) next in less than two weeks,” said Chopra, who last won a gold medal with an 82m-plus throw in the 2016 South Asian Games where he equalled Rajinder Singh’s record (82.23m), after the event on Wednesday.

“It was a great feeling to compete in India after a long time. I’m happy to see so many people turning up to watch athletics.”

Chopra said he decided to compete in the Federation meet as the mandatory event, the National inter-state scheduled at Panchkula in June, was closer to the Olympics.

About the competitive field in javelin at the domestic level, the champion thrower said such a competition would raise the level of the sport.

“Remember the Germans. When (Andreas) Hofmann, (Thomas) Rohler, (Johannes) Vetter & (Julian) Webber competed, they used to push each other and they touched 90m in their nationals. So when they competed in Worlds and Diamond League, the Germans always used to finish first or second. Likewise, if we can push each other (I, Jena and Manu) and throw 85m plus we will enjoy competing together at the international meets,” he said.

Related Topics

Neeraj Chopra /

Doha Diamond League /

Federation Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Federation Cup 2024: Neeraj Chopra edges past DP Manu to win javelin throw gold, Kishore Jena falters
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. Neeraj Chopra relishes competing in India after three years; says competitive domestic field will raise level of the sport
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings struggling in chase vs Rajasthan Royals
    Team Sportstar
  4. WADA lifts sanctions against Tunisia anti-doping agency
    AFP
  5. After competitive series against Pakistan, Ireland eyes India clash in T20 World Cup
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Neeraj Chopra relishes competing in India after three years; says competitive domestic field will raise level of the sport
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. Federation Cup 2024: Neeraj Chopra edges past DP Manu to win javelin throw gold, Kishore Jena falters
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Federation Cup 2024 Day 4 HIGHLIGHTS: Neeraj Chopra defeats Manu to win gold, Jena falters
    Team Sportstar
  4. Semenya hopes ‘important day’ at European rights court paves way for non-discrimination
    AFP
  5. Federation Cup 2024: Athletics Federation of India hopeful of sending 35 athletes to Paris Olympics
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Federation Cup 2024: Neeraj Chopra edges past DP Manu to win javelin throw gold, Kishore Jena falters
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. Neeraj Chopra relishes competing in India after three years; says competitive domestic field will raise level of the sport
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings struggling in chase vs Rajasthan Royals
    Team Sportstar
  4. WADA lifts sanctions against Tunisia anti-doping agency
    AFP
  5. After competitive series against Pakistan, Ireland eyes India clash in T20 World Cup
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment