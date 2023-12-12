MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PGA Tour suspends Jon Rahm; benefits Mackenzie Hughes, Carl Yuan for 2024 season

Mackenzie Hughes and Carl Yuan are the immediate beneficiaries of Rahm’s decision last week to sign with the Saudi-funded LIV Golf league.

Published : Dec 12, 2023 09:27 IST - 3 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Jon Rahm.
FILE PHOTO: Jon Rahm. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Jon Rahm. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The PGA Tour has notified Jon Rahm he has been suspended for signing with Saudi-funded LIV Golf, a formality that is more about the benefits to the players Rahm leaves behind.

Mackenzie Hughes and Carl Yuan are the immediate beneficiaries of Rahm’s decision last week to sign with the rival league.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, in a memo to players on Monday afternoon, said Rahm’s suspension “due to his association with a series of unauthorized tournaments” removes his name from the FedEx Cup eligibility points list.

That means Hughes goes from No. 51 to No. 50, and now is eligible for all seven of the 20 million USD signature events in 2024. It also means Yuan, who was signed up for Q-school this week, moves up one spot to No. 125 and has a full PGA Tour card for next year.

READ | Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

The tour last year distinguished between the FedEx Cup standings and a separate list related to eligibility for the postseason and for status. The distinction was so players defecting to LIV would not have a negative impact on those who stayed behind.

Among those who benefited last year were Rickie Fowler, who got into the postseason because of all the players who left for LIV; and Jimmy Walker and Rory Sabbatini, who moved up on the career money list and were able to use one-time exemptions to keep full status.

This year, Hughes narrowly missed out on the top 50. He kept his 51st position through the fall, which only would have guaranteed him spots in the first two $20 million events. Now the Canadian can count on the likes of the Wells Fargo Championship in his home residence of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Alex Smalley goes to the No. 60 spot and now is assured of two 20 million USD events. The changes also affect Paul Haley, who moves to No. 150 and now has at least conditional status.

And it could effect Sahith Theegala. He finished No. 31 to narrowly miss the Tour Championship. He moves up to No. 30, which could make him exempt for the U.S. Open. This year, the U.S. Open recognized the top 30 who were eligible.

The movements were allowed because the new season has not started. If more PGA Tour players leave for LIV before the end of the year, that could lead to more changes.

Social media had been buzzing about the possibility of Tony Finau — he and Rahm are close friends — also leaving for LIV. Finau took to Instagram on Monday night that recapped his year and said he was “looking forward to playing my 10th season on the PGA Tour.”

“See y’all in Maui!” he concluded, adding the hash tag, “imnotleaving.”

Monahan also said in the memo that the policy board and management recently met with a group of players upset that signature events will offer disproportionately more FedEx Cup points than the other events, leading to concerns it will be difficult for players outside the top 50 to fairly compete.

Monahan said the board will review how the new system is working in June and evaluate whether changes are in order for 2025.

Related stories

Related Topics

PGA Tour /

Jon Rahm /

LIV Golf

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PGA Tour suspends Jon Rahm; benefits Mackenzie Hughes, Carl Yuan for 2024 season
    AP
  2. UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid aims to end group stage on a high as Kepa starts against Union Berlin
    Reuters
  3. UEFA Champions League: Bayern expects a top performance against Manchester United, says Tuchel
    Reuters
  4. Granada vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga match, restarted after fan’s death, ends in 1-1 draw
    AP
  5. Osimhen, Oshoala named African Footballer of the Year
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Golf

  1. PGA Tour suspends Jon Rahm; benefits Mackenzie Hughes, Carl Yuan for 2024 season
    AP
  2. Lydia Ko, Jason Day win Grant Thornton Invitational
    Reuters
  3. Russia says IOC rules for Russian athletes ‘discriminatory’
    AFP
  4. Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf
    Reuters
  5. Jon Rahm set to join LIV on deal worth $600M: Reports
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PGA Tour suspends Jon Rahm; benefits Mackenzie Hughes, Carl Yuan for 2024 season
    AP
  2. UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid aims to end group stage on a high as Kepa starts against Union Berlin
    Reuters
  3. UEFA Champions League: Bayern expects a top performance against Manchester United, says Tuchel
    Reuters
  4. Granada vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga match, restarted after fan’s death, ends in 1-1 draw
    AP
  5. Osimhen, Oshoala named African Footballer of the Year
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment