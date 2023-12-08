MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

The 29-year-old becomes the biggest name to sign on with the rebel circuit funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) since Australian Cameron Smith joined after winning the 2022 British Open.

Published : Dec 08, 2023 07:22 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
 Rahm’s departure will be seen as another massive blow to the PGA Tour which has seen many of its biggest names jump to the breakawy league.
 Rahm’s departure will be seen as another massive blow to the PGA Tour which has seen many of its biggest names jump to the breakawy league. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

 Rahm’s departure will be seen as another massive blow to the PGA Tour which has seen many of its biggest names jump to the breakawy league. | Photo Credit: AP

Masters champion Jon Rahm jumped from the PGA Tour to Saudi-backed LIV Golf on Thursday in a big-money move that has sent another shockwave through the sport.

The 29-year-old becomes the biggest name to sign on with the rebel circuit funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) since Australian Cameron Smith joined after winning the 2022 British Open.

“I am proud to join LIV Golf and be part of something new that is bringing growth to the sport,” said Rahm, in a statement from LIV Golf. “I have no doubt that this is a great opportunity for me and my family and am very excited for the future.”

ALSO READ | Tiger Woods vaults 430 spots, drawing scrutiny to world rankings

One of golf’s most popular and charismatic figures, Rahm’s departure will be seen as another massive blow to the PGA Tour which has seen many of its biggest names jump to the breakawy league.

Media reports said the world number three will be paid at least $300 million with some outlets putting the guarantee at closer to $600 million.

Rumours of his switch to LIV Golf gathered steam when he pulled out of next month’s American Express tournament, a PGA Tour event he has won twice before and where he is the defending champion.

Rahm will make his LIV Golf League debut at the circuit’s season opening event on Feb. 2-4 at LIV Golf Mayakoba in Mexico.

Related Topics

Jon Rahm

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf
    Reuters
  2. Juventus not rejoining European Club Association, team says
    Reuters
  3. ISL 2023-24: Jamshedpur comes back with a brace to seal 2-2 draw against Chennaiyin
    Team Sportstar
  4. Michael Moorer, Ricky Hatton, Ivan Calderon, Diego Corrales elected to Boxing Hall of Fame
    PTI
  5. Indian sports news wrap, December 7
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Golf

  1. Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf
    Reuters
  2. Jon Rahm set to join LIV on deal worth $600M: Reports
    Reuters
  3. Tiger Woods vaults 430 spots, drawing scrutiny to world rankings
    Reuters
  4. Scottie Scheffler clinches Hero World Challenge title; Woods ends in 18th place
    Ashwin Achal
  5. Hero World Challenge: Woods targets one event per month after competitive return
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf
    Reuters
  2. Juventus not rejoining European Club Association, team says
    Reuters
  3. ISL 2023-24: Jamshedpur comes back with a brace to seal 2-2 draw against Chennaiyin
    Team Sportstar
  4. Michael Moorer, Ricky Hatton, Ivan Calderon, Diego Corrales elected to Boxing Hall of Fame
    PTI
  5. Indian sports news wrap, December 7
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment