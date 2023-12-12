MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Kipyegon, Lyles among six crowned at expanded World Athletics Awards

The 2023 World Athletics Awards have been divided into track, field and out of stadia categories following feedback received during the voting process, the organisers said.

Published : Dec 12, 2023 07:46 IST , GDANSK - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon.
FILE PHOTO: Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Six athletes - Faith Kipyegon, Noah Lyles, Armand “Mondo” Duplantis, Tigist Assefa, Kelvin Kiptum, and Yulimar Rojas - were all named World Athletes of the Year on Monday after the awards were expanded into three categories.

The 2023 World Athletics Awards have been divided into track, field and out of stadia categories following feedback received during the voting process, the organisers said.

“The depth of talent and the outstanding performances in our sport this year more than justify the expansion,” said World Athletics President Sebastian Coe.

“Our World Athletes of the Year alone have achieved seven world records ... in 2023, as well as a host of world titles and major wins, so it is only fitting that they be recognised as the athletes of the year in their respective fields.”

Last year’s winner Duplantis, Assefa, Kiptum and Kipyegon set world records in their respective events in 2023, while all six World Athletes of the Year secured world titles or major marathon wins, World Athletics added.

“Today is a beautiful closure of an amazing year for me,” Kenya’s Kipyegon said acknowledging the prize. “I am honoured that my performances on the track have been recognised by the athletics community ... I hope my achievements motivate and inspire many girls to do the same.”

In Budapest in August, double Olympic champion Kipyegon became the first woman to win the 1500 metres and 5000m at the World Championships.

Men’s track award winner Lyles also achieved an individual title double at the World Championships in Budapest, winning 100m gold and retaining his 200m title before forming part of a victorious U.S. 4x100m team.

2023 World Athletes of the Year:
Women’s track: Faith Kipyegon, Kenya, 1500m/mile/5000m
Women’s field: Yulimar Rojas, Venezuela, triple jump
Women’s out of stadia: Tigist Assefa, Ethiopia, marathon
Men’s track: Noah Lyles, U.S., 100m/200m
Men’s field: Mondo Duplantis, Sweden, pole vault
Men’s out of stadia: Kelvin Kiptum, Kenya, marathon

Related stories

Related Topics

Faith Kipyegon /

Noah Lyles /

Armand Duplantis /

World Athletics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Messi vs Ronaldo clash confirmed for February 2024, Inter Miami set to face Al Nassr in Riyadh Season Cup
    Team Sportstar
  2. Kipyegon, Lyles among six crowned at expanded World Athletics Awards
    Reuters
  3. Ronaldo scores as Al Nassr cruises past Al Shabab in the King Cup quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Al Nassr beats Al Shabab highlights: SHB 2-5 NAS, King Cup quarterfinals; Ronaldo scores and seals a spot in semis
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sevilla appeals French ban on fans travelling for Lens Champions League game
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Kipyegon, Lyles among six crowned at expanded World Athletics Awards
    Reuters
  2. High jumpers Varun Bhati and Nishad Kumar shine in Khelo India Para Games athletics competition
    PTI
  3. Dangerous track for Kerala’s young athletes
    Stan Rayan
  4. Athletics Federation of India set to become India’s first paperless NSF
    PTI
  5. Former Junior World Champion Luguelin stripped of title and banned for three years for age manipulation
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Messi vs Ronaldo clash confirmed for February 2024, Inter Miami set to face Al Nassr in Riyadh Season Cup
    Team Sportstar
  2. Kipyegon, Lyles among six crowned at expanded World Athletics Awards
    Reuters
  3. Ronaldo scores as Al Nassr cruises past Al Shabab in the King Cup quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Al Nassr beats Al Shabab highlights: SHB 2-5 NAS, King Cup quarterfinals; Ronaldo scores and seals a spot in semis
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sevilla appeals French ban on fans travelling for Lens Champions League game
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment