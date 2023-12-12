MagazineBuy Print

Global Esports Games 2023: Hemanth Kommu to carry India’s medal hopes in eFootball

India’s Kommu has been drawn alongside Brazil, Iran, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, and Uruguay in Group D at tournament scheduled to take place in Riyadh from December 12-16.

Published : Dec 12, 2023 12:13 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s eFootball player Hemanth Kommu.
India’s eFootball player Hemanth Kommu. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

India’s eFootball player Hemanth Kommu. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

After a triumphant performance in the Asian Qualifiers, India’s eFootball player, Hemanth Kommu, is set to compete at the Global Esports Games 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from December 12-16. He will open his campaign against Uruguay.

Kommu, known by his gaming handle ‘peshemak7,’ has been placed in Group D for the group stage of the tournament, alongside opponents from Brazil, Iran, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, and Uruguay. All group stage games will take place on December 13, featuring a Round Robin best-of-three format with 28 players competing in four groups of seven. The top three players from each group will proceed to the Round of 16 playoffs.

READ | Esports superstar Faker’s team wins trophy at the League of Legends World Championship

Additionally, the tournament will also feature a last-chance qualifier where the fourth-placed player from each group in Stage 1 will battle it out to secure qualification. Only one player will qualify for the final stage, which will be played in a Single Elimination best-of-three format .

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) alumnus’ journey to qualification was marked by impressive victories against formidable opponents in the Asian qualifiers, including Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. The 26-year-old secured his berth for the qualifiers after emerging victorious at the National Esports Championships 2023 organized by the Esports Federation of India (ESFI) earlier this year.

The global, multi-title Esports competition will feature four major titles: DOTA 2, Street Fighter 6, eFootball 2024, and PUBG Mobile, and will witness the participation of over 250 athletes hailing from more than 50 nations and territories across the globe.

