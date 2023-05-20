TCS World 10K Bengaluru: Wet conditions to pose challenge to runners

The effects of heavy showers on the eve of the event will pose a challenge to runners in the TCS World 10K Bengaluru on Sunday. A downpour on Saturday evening left some portions of the route littered with puddles, which could hinder runners from posting good timings.

The 27,000-odd runners will hope that the route is cleared by the time the event starts, and that rain stays away.

The international men’s field will be led by defending champion Nicholas Kipkorir, Sebastian Sawe and Stephen Kissa.

Vicoty Chepngeno, Tsehay Gemechu and Jesca Chelangat are among the favourites in the international women’s field.

Kenyan Kipkorir holds the course record with a time of 27:38, while the women’s course record of 30:35 is held by Irine Cheptai of Kenya. The international athletes will vie for the 26,000 USD purse, while an additional 8,000 USD is on offer if the course record is broken.

Participants will start the run at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, and pass city landmarks like Vidhan Soudha, the State Library, Cubbon Park and the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Leading the charge for the Indian women athletes will be Preenu Yadav, Priti Lamba and Kavita Yadav. Murlikumar Tulsyabhai Gavit and Uttam Chand are among the leading Indian men’s competitors. Olympians T. Gopi and Nitendra Singh Rawat are also among the starters.