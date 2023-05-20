Athletics

TCS World 10K Bengaluru: Wet conditions to pose challenge to runners

The 27,000-odd runners will hope that the route is cleared by the time the event starts, and that rain stays away.

Ashwin Achal
BENGALURU 20 May, 2023 21:03 IST
BENGALURU 20 May, 2023 21:03 IST
Hugh Jones, Race Director, during the technical press conference at the TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2023 on Wednesday.

Hugh Jones, Race Director, during the technical press conference at the TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2023 on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K Murali Kumar/The Hindu

The 27,000-odd runners will hope that the route is cleared by the time the event starts, and that rain stays away.

The effects of heavy showers on the eve of the event will pose a challenge to runners in the TCS World 10K Bengaluru on Sunday. A downpour on Saturday evening left some portions of the route littered with puddles, which could hinder runners from posting good timings.

The 27,000-odd runners will hope that the route is cleared by the time the event starts, and that rain stays away.

The international men’s field will be led by defending champion Nicholas Kipkorir, Sebastian Sawe and Stephen Kissa.

Also Read
TCS World 10K Bengaluru: Defending champion Nicholas Kipkorir calls on his “friends” to assist each other

Vicoty Chepngeno, Tsehay Gemechu and Jesca Chelangat are among the favourites in the international women’s field.

Kenyan Kipkorir holds the course record with a time of 27:38, while the women’s course record of 30:35 is held by Irine Cheptai of Kenya. The international athletes will vie for the 26,000 USD purse, while an additional 8,000 USD is on offer if the course record is broken.

Participants will start the run at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, and pass city landmarks like Vidhan Soudha, the State Library, Cubbon Park and the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Leading the charge for the Indian women athletes will be Preenu Yadav, Priti Lamba and Kavita Yadav. Murlikumar Tulsyabhai Gavit and Uttam Chand are among the leading Indian men’s competitors. Olympians T. Gopi and Nitendra Singh Rawat are also among the starters.

Read more stories on Athletics.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Mo Farah announces Great North Run as his final race

Murali Sreeshankar on aiming for an Olympic medal, camaraderie for other jumpers, plans for 2023 season

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

Slide shows

2023 Laureus World Sports Awards- In Pictures

Top five moments of the Commonwealth Games

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us