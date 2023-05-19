TCS World 10K Bengaluru: Defending champion Nicholas Kipkorir calls on his “friends” to assist each other

Defending men’s champion Nicholas Kipkorir called on his “friends” - presumably fellow Kenyans - to assist each other in the TCS World 10K Bengaluru on Sunday.

Kipkorir, who set the men’s course record at 27:38s last year, took a philosophical view on how he would approach the race. “If I am beaten, I will accept it. But I have a lot of spirit to defend the title. I tell the others (Kenyans) - ‘Let’s be friends. Let’s generate friendship so we can maintain unity in the sport’,” he stated in a media interaction on Friday.

Kipkorir added that his group of friends will assist each other to try and break the course record. Ethiopian Sabastian Sawe, who clocked the world’s fifth-fastest 10K time in Germany last month, also has his sights set on taking down the course record.

In Germany, Sawe outclassed Kipkorir with a timing of 26.49s. The TCS World 10K Bengaluru will serve as a rematch for these two fierce competitors.

Stephen Kissa has often served as a pacemaker, but this time around, the Uganda national marathon champion is clear that he “will go for the medal”.

Ethiopia’s Tsehay Gemechu, runner-up at this year’s Tokyo Marathon, is among the favourite for the women’s title.

This is Tsehay’s second appearance in the TCS World 10K Bengaluru, having finished sixth in her earlier visit in 2019. Tsehay is confident that she can do better. “I’m definitely a better runner now. I’ve done a lot of speedwork, and I’m feeling confident,” she said.