Tejaswin Shankar did not seek permission before participating in NCAA C'Ships: AFI President

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president Adille Sumariwalla on Saturday said high jumper and national record holder Tejaswin Shankar didn't seek for permission before participating in the NCAA Championships in USA, where he matched the qualifying standard for the Commonwealth Games with a season's best jump of 2.27m.

He said, "We allowed only three participants to not participate in the Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Chennai - Neeraj (Chopra), Seema (Punia) and (Avinash) Sable.

"It was clearly mentioned on the website this was the last event where one could try to register the qualification standard for the Commonwealth Games and Senior World Athletics Championships."

When asked whether it was then unlikely for him to make the trip to Birmingham, Sumariwalla said, "That will be a call for the selectors. I won't be able to comment on that."