NED vs SL Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka loses Nissanka early vs Netherlands

T20 World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Netherlands happening in Gros Islet on Monday.
Toss Update
Netherlands wins the toss and elects to field first against Sri Lanka.
Playing XIs
Preview
Sri Lanka, which is placed fifth in Group D, will take on the third-placed Netherlands.
Already out of reckoning for the Super Eight round, Sri Lanka’s pride will be at stake given it has had a tournament to forget, marred with multiple issues on and off the field.
READ MORE: T20 World Cup 2024: We let our nation down, says Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews
For the Scott Edwards-led Netherlands team, there will be a great deal of motivation to bring out their best and hope for a big win as well as luck to favour them.
Netherlands has notched wins in two out of three games in this tournament yet it finds itself nearly eliminated in a tight Group D, from which South Africa has already sailed through.
Here are the predicted lineups for the match:
Predicted Lineups
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara
Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma
Live streaming/telecast information:
The NZ vs UGA T20 World Cup match can be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app/website. The match will also be telecast live across the Star Sports Network
SQUADS
Netherlands Squad: Michael Levitt, Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (w/c), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Saqib Zulfiqar, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Wesley Barresi
Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka.
