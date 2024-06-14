MagazineBuy Print

McLaughlin-Levrone to settle for 400m hurdles at US Olympic trials

The 24-year-old has withdrawn her name from the 200m and 400m start lists for the qualifying meeting starting on June 21 in Eugene, Oregon.

Published : Jun 14, 2024 08:35 IST , Los Angeles - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone of the United States after winning the women’s 400m during the 2024 USATF NYC Grand Prix at Icahn Stadium.
FILE PHOTO: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone of the United States after winning the women's 400m during the 2024 USATF NYC Grand Prix at Icahn Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
FILE PHOTO: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone of the United States after winning the women’s 400m during the 2024 USATF NYC Grand Prix at Icahn Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

American Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will focus on her 400m hurdles Olympic title defense at the US trials starting next week, opting out of other disciplines according to start lists updated on Thursday.

The 24-year-old has withdrawn her name from the 200m and 400m start lists for the qualifying meeting starting on June 21 in Eugene, Oregon.

McLaughlin-Levrone won 400m hurdles gold at the Tokyo Games in 2021 in a then-world record of 51.46sec -- a mark she has since lowered to 50.68.

She also earned 4x400m relay gold in Tokyo, but missed the World Championships in Budapest last year because of a knee injury.

After not running a 400m hurdles race since 2022, McLaughlin-Levrone delivered a 52.7sec win in Atlanta last month in an impressive return to her signature event.

It was the fastest time in the world this year until Dutch world champion Femke Bol clocked 52.49 this week at the European Championships in Rome.

Related Topics

Paris Olympics /

Paris 2024 /

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone /

Femke Bol

