Athletics

Transgender athletes no longer eligible for female track and field events: Coe

AFP
23 March, 2023 23:10 IST
FILE PHOTO: World Athletics President Sebastian Coe pictured trackside.

FILE PHOTO: World Athletics President Sebastian Coe pictured trackside. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Transgender women will no longer be allowed to compete in female track and field events regardless of their levels of testosterone, World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said on Thursday.

Speaking after a meeting of the global track and field federation’s decision-making body, Coe said: “The Council has agreed to exclude male or female transgender athletes who have been through male puberty from female world ranking competitions from March 31st this year.”

Coe said World Athletics had consulted with stakeholders including the International Olympic Committee and national federations about the issue of transgender athletes.

“The majority of those consulted stated that transgender athletes should not be competing in the female category,” he said.

“Many believe there is insufficient evidence that trans women do not retain an advantage over biological women and want more evidence that any physical advantages have been ameliorated before they are willing to consider an option for inclusion into the female category.”

He added: “The judgement we took... was, I believe, in the best interests of our sport.

“We’re not saying ‘no’ forever,” he said, adding that a working group headed by a transgender person would be created to further monitor scientific developments.

