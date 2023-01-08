Athletics

Athletics: National cross country star Varsha Devi banned for three years 

Varsha tested positive for doping after the cross country nationals in 2022 where she won the title.

Stan Rayan
KOCHI 08 January, 2023 21:16 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: National cross country winner in 2022, Varsha Devi, was banned for doping.

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: National cross country winner in 2022, Varsha Devi, was banned for doping. | Photo Credit: AFP

Railways’ Varsha Devi, the winner of the National cross country women’s title in Nagaland last year, has been banned for three years after failing a dope test.

The 28-year-old was tested at the cross country National last year.

Delhi’s Prashant Choudhary, the silver medallist in the under-20 boys 8km event at the same National last year, also tested positive in Nagalanad and has been suspended for three years.

Their names figure in the Athletics Integrity Unit’s latest list of athletes banned for doping which was put up a few days ago.

