Athletics: National cross country star Varsha Devi banned for three years 

Railways’ Varsha Devi, the winner of the National cross country women’s title in Nagaland last year, has been banned for three years after failing a dope test.

The 28-year-old was tested at the cross country National last year.

Delhi’s Prashant Choudhary, the silver medallist in the under-20 boys 8km event at the same National last year, also tested positive in Nagalanad and has been suspended for three years.

Their names figure in the Athletics Integrity Unit’s latest list of athletes banned for doping which was put up a few days ago.