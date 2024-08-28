World Athletics U-20 Championships 2024: India finishes fifth in 4x400m mixed relay; Amanat Kamboj qualifies for discus final

The Indian quartet of Jay Kumar, Neeru Pathak, Rihan Chaudhary, and Sandramol Sabu finished fifth in the 4x400m mixed relay final after qualifying overall third among 20 competing teams at the World Athletics U-20 Championships on Tuesday.

After qualifying with a season best time of 3:22.54s in the heats, the team crossed the finish line with a time of 3:22.92.

Australia’s Jordan Gilbert, Bella Pasquali, Jack Deguara and Sophia Gregorevic finished first with a time of 3:19.27, followed by Poland and China in second and third respectively.

In other results, Amanat Kamboj qualified for the final of the women’s discus throw with a distance of 49.98m.

Ekta Dey finished 12th in the women’s 3000m steeplechase event. In the women’s long jump, Pavana Nagaraj failed to qualify for the final after finishing 12th with a jump of 5.74m.

Both Dipanshu Sharma and Rohan Yadav failed to qualify from their respective groups in the men’s javelin throw event while Siddharth Choudhary and Anurag Singh Kaler also missed out on spots in the men’s shot put (6kg) final.