MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World Athletics U-20 Championships 2024: Pooja Singh breaks U-20 NR in high jump to qualify for final

Pooja Singh cleared a height of 1.83m to finish second in qualification round group B and ninth overall late Thursday night and qualify for the final to be held on August 31.

Published : Aug 30, 2024 11:08 IST , Lima - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: India’s Pooja Singh in action.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Pooja Singh in action. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Pooja Singh in action. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu

India’s Pooja Singh rewrote the national U20 women’s national record in the high jump to qualify for the final with a ninth-place finish in the qualification round at the ongoing World Athletics U-20 Championships here.

The 17-year-old, who hails from Fatehbad district of Haryana, cleared a height of 1.83m to finish second in qualification round group B and ninth overall late Thursday night and qualify for the final to be held on August 31.

Daughter of a mason, Pooja broke her own national U-20 record of 1.82m set last year in Korea while winning a silver medal at the Asian U20 Championships.

ALSO READ | World U-20 Athletics Championships 2024: Sharuk Khan breaks U20 NR in 3000m steeplechase to qualify for final

Nine athletes in group A and three in group B made the cut for the final.

Pooja, who started her journey at the Parta Sports Academy under coach Balwan Singh without a proper landing mat or equipment, had won gold in the U-14 girls’ category with a jump of 1.41m but picked up a quadricep injury which kept her out for 15 months.

On her return, Pooja won a gold medal in the U-16 girls’ category at the 2022 junior nationals with a new national record of 1.76m before claiming another gold in the U-18 category at the 2022 youth national championships.

Related Topics

U-20 World Athletics /

World Athletics U-20 Championships /

Pooja Singh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Athletics U-20 Championships 2024: Pooja Singh breaks U-20 NR in high jump to qualify for final
    PTI
  2. Paralympics 2024 Day 2 LIVE updates: Indians in action: Avani Lekhara to compete, Manasi Joshi to start with badminton, results, scores
    Team Sportstar
  3. Italian GP 2024: Norris ignores F1 championship battle, taking things one race at a time
    Reuters
  4. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Arnold shakes up Australia squad with 7 changes
    Reuters
  5. Ajax advances in style but Chelsea made to sweat
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. World Athletics U-20 Championships 2024: Pooja Singh breaks U-20 NR in high jump to qualify for final
    PTI
  2. World Athletics U-20 Championships 2024: Sharuk Khan breaks U20 NR in 3000m steeplechase to qualify for final
    PTI
  3. World Athletics U-20 Championships 2024: India finishes fifth in 4x400m mixed relay; Amanat Kamboj qualifies for discus final
    Team Sportstar
  4. One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. How many times has Armand Duplantis broken the pole vault world record?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Athletics U-20 Championships 2024: Pooja Singh breaks U-20 NR in high jump to qualify for final
    PTI
  2. Paralympics 2024 Day 2 LIVE updates: Indians in action: Avani Lekhara to compete, Manasi Joshi to start with badminton, results, scores
    Team Sportstar
  3. Italian GP 2024: Norris ignores F1 championship battle, taking things one race at a time
    Reuters
  4. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Arnold shakes up Australia squad with 7 changes
    Reuters
  5. Ajax advances in style but Chelsea made to sweat
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment