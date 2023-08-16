World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in decathlon

The World Athletics Championships 2023 will be held in Budapest from August 19 to 27.
Here are the top three contenders for gold medal in decathlon in the Hungarian capital:
Kevin Mayer (France)
Kevin Mayer is a 31-year-old decathlete from France. He is a two-time world champion and two-time Olympic silver medallist. He also holds the world record - 9126 points at Decastar in Talence, France in 2018.
This season, he has participated in heptathlon in two meetings - in Aubiere where he didn’t finish and at the European Athletics Indoor Championships in Istanbul where he won gold with 6348 points.
Personal Best: 9126 points
Season’s Best: -
Leo Neugebauer (Germany)
Leo Neugebauer is a 23-year-old athlete from Görlitz, Germany. He grabbed bronze medal at the World U-18 Championships in Nairobi in 2017 before finishing fourth at the European U-20 Championships in Boras two years later.
He made his senior debut at the World Championships in Eugene last year but could only clinch the 10th spot.
In 2023, he broke the NCAA Championships and the 39-year-old German record of Jurgen Hingsen with his gold medal-winning effort of 8836 points, which is also the best performance by a decathlete this season.
Personal Best: 8836 points
Season’s Best: 8836 points
Damian Warner (Canada)
Damian Warner, 33, is the reigning Olympic champion from Canada. He won the gold medal in Tokyo with an Olympic record of 9018 points. His achievements also include gold medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, and two bronze and one silver medals at the World Championships.
This season, he has participated at one meet - Hypo-Meeting, at Mösle-Stadium in Götzis, Austria, where he clinched silver with 8619 points.
Personal Best: 9018 points
Season’s Best: 8619 points
Here’s an athlete who could prove to be the dark horse:-
Pierce LePage (Canada)
Pierce LePage is a 27-year-old decathlete from Canada. He is the reigning Commonwealth Games and World Championships silver medallist.
He finished fifth at the Tokyo Olympics.
This season, he has participated at one meet - Hypo-Meeting, at Mösle-Stadium in Götzis, Austria, where he clinched gold with 8700 points.
Personal Best: 8701 points
Season’s Best: 8700 points
World Record - 9126 points (Kevin Mayer at 2018 Decastar in Talence)
World Championships Record - 9045 points (Ashton Eaton at 2015 World Championships in Beijing)
Olympic Record - 9018 points (Damian Warner at 2021 Tokyo Olympics)
World-leading performance in 2023 - 8836 points (Leo Neugebauer at 2023 NCAA Championships in Austin)
