World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in women’s 400m

The World Athletics Championships 2023 will be held in Budapest from August 19 to 27.

Here are the top three contenders for the gold medal in women’s 400m in Budapest:

Marileidy Paulino (Dominican Republic)

Current world No. 1 Marileidy Paulino has high hopes for the upcoming World Championships in Budapest. The 26-year-old Olympic silver medalist’s chances improved after USA’s Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone withdrew due to a minor knee injury.

Paulino, the Dominican Republic’s first Olympic individual medallist in track & field events, also finished second in the 2022 World Championship in 49.60 seconds.

She also ran sub-49 (48.98) at the USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix this year, a new national record and world-leading mark at the time, which was later broken by McLaughlin-Levrone (48.74) on June 9 in the USATF Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

PB - 48.98s - Drake Stadium, Los Angeles, CA (USA)

SB - 48.98s - Drake Stadium, Los Angeles, CA (USA)

Shaunae Miller-Uibo (Bahamas)

FILE PHOTO: Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas (centre). | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Shaunae Miller-Uibo, the circuit’s most dominant athlete, is making a comeback after a lengthy maternity leave.

The 29-year-old Bahamian will defend her title in Budapest in her first major competition since April 20.

Miller dominated the Tokyo Olympics, winning her second gold medal in a row with the sixth-best overall timing and a new North American record of 48.36 seconds.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist and reigning world champion will be hoping to add to her long list of medals.

However, she has yet to compete in the 400m event this year, keeping the event open to all.

PB - 48.36s - National Stadium, Tokyo (JPN)

SB - Nil

Natalia Kaczmarek (Poland)

FILE PHOTO: Poland’s Natalia Kaczmarek in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Poland’s Natalia Kaczmarek, World No. 2, won an Olympic gold medal in the 4x400 mixed relay in Tokyo.

Kaczmarek, the Chorzow Diamond League winner with a personal and season best of 49.48 seconds, is a top contender for a medal in Budapest.

She is also the second Pole, after Irena Szewinska, to run the 400m in under 50 seconds.

Peaking at the right time, Kaczmarek puts herself in the mix with some strong performances.

PB - 49.48s - Stadion Slaski, Chorzow (POL)

SB - 49.48s - Stadion Slaski, Chorzow (POL)

Britton Wilson (US) - Dark Horse

FILE PHOTO: Britton Wilson of the US in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Relatively younger in the circuit, Britton Wilson’s sensational timing of 49.13 at the SEC Championships in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, makes her the strong medal contender in the 400m event in Budapest.

She holds the North American indoor record for the 400 m dash, set on March 11, 2023, in Albuquerque, with a time of 49.48 seconds. She is also the first North American woman to break the 50-second barrier and only the second woman ever to run under 49.50 in the indoor 400 m.

Wilson could get in anyone’s way with her current form, age, and momentum.

PB - 49.13s - LSU Bernie Moore Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA (USA)

SB - 49.13s - LSU Bernie Moore Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA (USA)