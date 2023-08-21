World Athletics Championships 2023, Live Updates: Richardson, Fraser-Pryce eye women’s 100m gold; Warholm in men’s 400m hurdles semifinal action

- August 21, 2023 21:46Today’s action begins with the Women’s Pole Vault Qualification. Here are the top three contenders for the gold medal.
- August 21, 2023 21:38Kristjan Ceh will be a medal contender in today’s men’s discus throw final. Here’s his story by Jonathan Selvaraj.
- August 21, 2023 21:23Sweden’s Simon Pettersson will not be able to participate in tonight’s men’s discus throw final
World Athletics Championships 2023: Sweden’s Pettersson out of discus final after overnight review
Olympic silver medallist Simon Pettersson of Sweden has been removed from Monday’s men’s discus final at the World Athletics Championships after his qualifying throw was deemed to be a foul after an overnight appeal by New Zealand.
- August 21, 2023 21:15ICYMI, here’s Jonathan Selvaraj describing all that happened on day two of the event
- August 21, 2023 20:58Where to watch day three of the World Athletics Championships 2023?
All the action from day three of the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, Hungary, will be live streamed in India on Jio Cinema.
- August 21, 2023 20:46World Athletics Championships 2023, Day three schedule (timings in IST)
10:10PM - Women’s Pole Vault Qualification
10:20PM - Women’s 400m Hurdles Heats
11:03PM - Men’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals
11:10PM - Men’s Triple Jump Final
11:35PM - Men’s 110m Hurdles Semifinal
12AM - Men’s Discus Throw Final
12:05AM - Women’s 100m Semifinals
12:42AM - Women’s 400m Semifinals
1:10AM - Men’s 110m Hurdles Final
1:20AM - Women’s 100m final
Latest on Sportstar
- India Asia Cup 2023 squad announced: Tilak Varma picked; KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer return
- Atletico Madrid signs teenager Omorodion from Granada
- Board sacks entire coaching staff of Pakistan men’s hockey team ahead of Asian Games
- Spanish minister condemns Rubiales for kissing Spain star after FIFA Women’s World Cup final
- Greenwood, Manchester United agree to mutually part ways amid fans backlash
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE