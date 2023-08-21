World Athletics Championships 2023, Live Updates: Richardson, Fraser-Pryce eye women’s 100m gold; Warholm in men’s 400m hurdles semifinal action

World Athletics Championships 2023: Get the Highlights, Updates, Results from Day 3 of the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest.

Updated : Aug 21, 2023 21:46 IST

Reigning world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica will be in action women’s 100m semifinals at World Athletics Championships 2023 at National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary, today. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of day three of the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfolds at the National Athletics Centre.