Live

World Athletics Championships 2023, Live Updates: Richardson, Fraser-Pryce eye women’s 100m gold; Warholm in men’s 400m hurdles semifinal action

World Athletics Championships 2023: Get the Highlights, Updates, Results from Day 3 of the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest.

Updated : Aug 21, 2023 21:46 IST

Team Sportstar
Reigning world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica will be in action women’s 100m semifinals at World Athletics Championships 2023 at National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary, today.
Reigning world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica will be in action women's 100m semifinals at World Athletics Championships 2023 at National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary, today.
lightbox-info

Reigning world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica will be in action women’s 100m semifinals at World Athletics Championships 2023 at National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary, today. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of day three of the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfolds at the National Athletics Centre.

  • August 21, 2023 21:46
    Today’s action begins with the Women’s Pole Vault Qualification. Here are the top three contenders for the gold medal.

    World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in women’s pole vault

    Katie Moon, Sandi Morris and Nina Kennedy are the favourites for gold medal in women’s pole vault at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

  • August 21, 2023 21:38
    Kristjan Ceh will be a medal contender in today’s men’s discus throw final. Here’s his story by Jonathan Selvaraj.

    Farm to field: The superheroic journey of discus champion Kristjan Ceh

    As far as sporting monikers go, Kristjan Ceh couldn’t have asked for a better one. In international track and field circles, the Slovenian discus thrower is nicknamed ‘Superman’.

  • August 21, 2023 21:27
    Newly crowned men’s 100m champion Noah Lyles is aiming for more!

    Noah Lyles, new fastest man in the world, wants to raise the bar and look awesome doing it

    At Budapest, the 100m was a moment of reverence.

  • August 21, 2023 21:23
    Sweden’s Simon Pettersson will not be able to participate in tonight’s men’s discus throw final

    World Athletics Championships 2023: Sweden’s Pettersson out of discus final after overnight review

    Olympic silver medallist Simon Pettersson of Sweden has been removed from Monday’s men’s discus final at the World Athletics Championships after his qualifying throw was deemed to be a foul after an overnight appeal by New Zealand.

  • August 21, 2023 21:15
    ICYMI, here’s Jonathan Selvaraj describing all that happened on day two of the event
  • August 21, 2023 20:58
    Where to watch day three of the World Athletics Championships 2023?

    All the action from day three of the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, Hungary, will be live streamed in India on Jio Cinema.

  • August 21, 2023 20:46
    World Athletics Championships 2023, Day three schedule (timings in IST)

    10:10PM - Women’s Pole Vault Qualification

    10:20PM - Women’s 400m Hurdles Heats

    11:03PM - Men’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals

    11:10PM - Men’s Triple Jump Final

    11:35PM - Men’s 110m Hurdles Semifinal

    12AM - Men’s Discus Throw Final

    12:05AM - Women’s 100m Semifinals

    12:42AM - Women’s 400m Semifinals

    1:10AM - Men’s 110m Hurdles Final

    1:20AM - Women’s 100m final

World Athletics Championships 2023 /

World Athletics Championships

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
