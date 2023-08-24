MagazineBuy Print

World Athletics Championships 2023: Spain’s Martin wins men’s 35km race walk

After early leader Aurelien Quinion of France had dropped off the pace and was then disqualified, Martin shared the lead with Ecuador’s Brian Pintado and Japan’s Masatora Kawano entering the final 4km.

Published : Aug 24, 2023 13:33 IST , BUDAPEST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Alvaro Martin of Spain celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the men’s 35 kilometres race walk.
Alvaro Martin of Spain celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the men’s 35 kilometres race walk. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
Alvaro Martin of Spain celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the men's 35 kilometres race walk. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Alvaro Martin of Spain secured his second gold medal at the World Athletics Championships after winning the men’s 35 kilometres race walk on Thursday, adding to his victory in last week’s 20km event.

After early leader Aurelien Quinion of France had dropped off the pace and was then disqualified, Martin shared the lead with Ecuador’s Brian Pintado and Japan’s Masatora Kawano entering the final 4km.

Martin made the break with less than 2km remaining and crossed the line in two hours, 24 minutes and 30 seconds, four seconds before Pintado.

Kawano posted a season’s best of 2:25:12 to finish third, while defending champion Massimo Stano of Italy was seventh with 2:25:59.

Related Topics

World Athletics Championships 2023 /

World Athletics Championships

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
