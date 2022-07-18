Athletics

World Athletics Championships, Oregon: Japan’s delegation reports 11th COVID case

The Japanese delegation at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon has reported its 11th COVID-19 case, Kyodo news agency reported.

18 July, 2022 13:25 IST
The JAAF said on Saturday that Mao Ichiyama and Kengo Suzuki had tested positive.

The Japanese delegation at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon has reported its 11th COVID-19 case, Kyodo news agency reported, citing a statement from the country’s athletics governing body (JAAF).

Marathon runner Hitomi Niiya and three coaches had returned positive tests, the statement said on Sunday, after seven cases were reported in the camp a day earlier.

The JAAF said on Saturday that Mao Ichiyama and Kengo Suzuki had tested positive.

Niiya and Ichiyama were scheduled to compete in the women’s race on Monday. Mizuki Matsuda is the only Japanese athlete remaining in the event.

Ethiopia’s Tamirat Tola won the men’s marathon on Sunday.

