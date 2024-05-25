World Para Athletics C’ships 2024: Simran wins gold in women’s 200m T12 event; Preethi, Navdeep secure bronze

India’s Simran Sharma won gold in women’s 200m T12 event at the at World Para Athletics Championships on Saturday.

The 25-year-old para athlete clocked a personal best of 24.95sec to edge past Dominican Republic’s Darlenys de La Cruz Severino.

Severino won silver with a time of 25.08sec and Brazil’s Lorraine Gomes de Aguiar bagged bronze after clocking 25.40secs.

Last year, Simran also won two silver medals in the 100m and 200m T12 events at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou.

The women’s 100m T35 event saw Preethi Pal bag bronze with her personal best time of 14.43 secs. China’s Zhou Xia and Guo Qianqian won gold and silver clocking 14.06secs and 14.35 secs, respectively.

India’s sixth bronze medal came when Navdeep threw his season’s best of 42.82m in his fifth attempt in the men’s javelin throw F41 event.

With this, India currently has 17 medals (six gold, five silver, six bronze) to be in sixth position overall.

This is the country’s best-ever performance, having surpassed the earlier record medal haul of 10 medals (three gold, four silver and three bronze) it won in the 2023 edition in Paris.