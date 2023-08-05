Australian Open 2023 Badminton Highlights: Prannoy beats Priyanshu Rajawat 21-18, 21-12 to enter final

August 05, 2023 12:04

AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2023 QUARTERFINALS REPORT

HS Prannoy and young Priyanshu Rajawat notched up contrasting wins to set up an enticing all-Indian men’s singles semifinal clash in the Australian Open Super 500 badminton tournament on Friday. Orleans Masters champion Rajawat will make his maiden appearance in a semifinal of a Super 500 tournament after knocking out compatriot Kidambi Srikanth 21-13, 21-8 in a lop-sided men’s singles quarterfinal. World No. 9 Prannoy came out victorious after a slugfest with world number 2 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia, bouncing back from an opening game reversal to notch up a gritty 16-21, 21-17, 21-14 win in a 73-minute battle.