Australian Open 2023 Badminton Highlights: Prannoy beats Priyanshu Rajawat 21-18, 21-12 to enter final

Australian Open 2023: Get all the highlights and updates from the men’s singles semifinal between H.S. Prannoy and Priyanshu Rajawat on Saturday.

Updated : Aug 05, 2023 15:06 IST

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: H.S. Prannoy of India in action.
FILE PHOTO: H.S. Prannoy of India in action.
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: H.S. Prannoy of India in action.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s HIGHLIGHTS of the Australian Open 2023 men’s singles semifinal between H.S. Prannoy and Priyanshu Rajawat on Saturday.

  • August 05, 2023 15:01
    H.S. PRANNOY BEATS PRIYANSHU RAJAWAT 21-18, 21-12

    Prannoy will face Weng Hong Yang in the men’s singles final on Sunday.

  • August 05, 2023 14:55
    PRA 21-12 RAJ

    And a comprehensive victory for Prannoy. He wins 21-18, 21-12 to reach the final.

  • August 05, 2023 14:54
    PRA 20-12 RAJ

    Eight match points for Prannoy.

  • August 05, 2023 14:53
    PRA 19-11 RAJ

    Prannoy is surging ahead and in a hurry to wrap this up.

  • August 05, 2023 14:53
    PRA 18-11 RAJ

    Prannoy is dictating terms no to the youngster.

  • August 05, 2023 14:52
    PRA 13-11 RAJ

    Three points in a row for Rajawat and he is looking to make a comeback.

  • August 05, 2023 14:51
    PRA 13-10 RAJ

    Two back-to-back points for Rajawat and that will give him some confidence.

  • August 05, 2023 14:51
    PRA 13-9 RAJ

    Prannoy just sends this long as he looks to slice it delicately.

  • August 05, 2023 14:50
    PRA 13-8 RAJ

    This is sent very wide by Rajawat and Prannoy takes a five-point lead.

  • August 05, 2023 14:50
    PRA 12-8 RAJ

    First point for Rajawat after the break and much needed too.

  • August 05, 2023 14:49
    PRA 12-7 RAJ

    Rajawat commits an error as he cannot send this over the net.

  • August 05, 2023 14:49
    PRA 11-7 RAJ

    A four-point lead for Prannoy at the interval and he will want to wrap this up quickly.

  • August 05, 2023 14:48
    PRA 10-7 RAJ

    Prannoy is pulling ahead now quite comfortably.

  • August 05, 2023 14:48
    PRA 9-7 RAJ

    Rajawat goes for another cheeky backhand whip and only finds the net.

  • August 05, 2023 14:47
    PRA 8-7 RAJ

    A delicate shot from Prannoy falls just in front of Rajawat.

  • August 05, 2023 14:46
    PRA 7-7 RAJ

    Rajawat draws level in style with a brilliant smash down the line.

  • August 05, 2023 14:46
    PRA 6-7 RAJ

    This crosscourt smash from Prannoy is long and Rajawat is closing in.

  • August 05, 2023 14:45
    PRA 7-5 RAJ

    Prannoy finds the net and commits another unforced error.

  • August 05, 2023 14:44
    PRA 7-4 RAJ

    A 41-shot rally and Prannoy just sends this wide as he looks to return the smash.

  • August 05, 2023 14:43
    PRA 7-3 RAJ

    Error of judgement from Rajawat as he think this is going long but it isn’t.

  • August 05, 2023 14:43
    PRA 6-3 RAJ

    Rajawat makes a despairing diving effort to return this drop shot but cannot get it over the net.

  • August 05, 2023 14:42
    PRA 5-3 RAJ

    Good smash from Rajawat, Prannoy has to stretch but cannot return this.

  • August 05, 2023 14:41
    PRA 5-2 RAJ

    Rajawat sends this long again and Prannoy has a comfortable lead.

  • August 05, 2023 14:41
    PRA 4-2 RAJ

    Rajawat’s struggles with unforced errors continue as Prannoy doubles his lead.

  • August 05, 2023 14:40
    PRA 3-1 RAJ

    A two-point lead for Prannoy as he sends this down the line.

  • August 05, 2023 14:40
    PRA 1-1 RAJ

    Rajawat draws level after Prannoy draws first blood in Game 2.

  • August 05, 2023 14:37
    RAJ 18-21 PRA

    Prannoy wins the first game 21-18 in a hard-fought battle that lasted 24 minutes.

  • August 05, 2023 14:36
    RAJ 18-20 PRA

    A good backhand from Prannoy and he has two game points now.

  • August 05, 2023 14:36
    RAJ 18-19 PRA

    Powerful smash from Prannoy and Rajawat cannot return this.

  • August 05, 2023 14:35
    RAJ 18-18 PRA

    Rajawat once again draws level as Prannoy smashes this wide.

  • August 05, 2023 14:34
    RAJ 17-18 PRA

    Rajawat gets a crucial point just as Prannoy looks to seal the game.

  • August 05, 2023 14:34
    RAJ 16-18 PRA

    Rajawat sends this out and reviews and it confirms that it was just outside.

  • August 05, 2023 14:32
    RAJ 16-17 PRA

    Rajawat’s smash is just wide and Prannoy back with the lead.

  • August 05, 2023 14:32
    RAJ 16-16 PRA

    Scores are level again and this cat and mouse game continues.

  • August 05, 2023 14:31
    RAJ 15-16

    Prannoy manages to just nudge ahead again as Rajawat sends this out.

  • August 05, 2023 14:30
    RAJ 15-15 PRA

    Rajawat manages to draw level again thanks to Prannoy’s unforced error.

  • August 05, 2023 14:29
    RAJ 14-15 PRA

    Prannoy sends a scorching riposte, a brilliant smash and Rajawat has no answer.

  • August 05, 2023 14:28
    RAJ 14-14 PRA

    Another unforced error by Prannoy as this goes wide and scores are level again.

  • August 05, 2023 14:27
    RAJ 13-14 PRA

    Prannoy cannot control this one as the shuttle goes over the baseline.

  • August 05, 2023 14:27
    RAJ 12-14 PRA

    A crosscourt smash from Prannoy sends Rajawat scrambling to his left and he can’t make it.

  • August 05, 2023 14:26
    RAJ 12-13 PRA

    Good smash from Prannoy and he is again in the lead.

  • August 05, 2023 14:26
    RAJ 12-12 PRA

    Rajawat draws level as Prannoy commits another unforced error.

  • August 05, 2023 14:25
    RAJ 11-12 PRA

    Prannoy sends this over the baseline and Rajawat is just a point behind now.

  • August 05, 2023 14:24
    RAJ 10-12 PRA

    Rajawat’s backhand whip again finds the net.

  • August 05, 2023 14:24
    RAJ 10-11 PRA

    A very long rally comes to an end and Rajawat has the last laught as Prannoy sends this just wide.

  • August 05, 2023 14:23
    RAJ 9-11 PRA

    Rajawat gets the first point after the interval and closes in on the gap.

  • August 05, 2023 14:21
    RAJ 8-11 PRA

    Prannoy leads at the interval in Game 1.

  • August 05, 2023 14:21
    RAJ 8-10 PRA

    Rajawat pulls one back as Prannoy is unable to return this smash.

  • August 05, 2023 14:20
    RAJ 7-9 PRA

    Rajawat’s smash bounces off the net and Prannoy takes a two-point lead.

  • August 05, 2023 14:19
    RAJ 7-8 PRA

    Rajawat’s backhand whip finds the net and Prannoy is ahead again.

  • August 05, 2023 14:19
    RAJ 7-7 PRA

    Rajawat draws level with some attacking play.

  • August 05, 2023 14:18
    RAJ 6-7 PRA

    Unforced error by Prannoy as this finds the net.

  • August 05, 2023 14:18
    RAJ 5-7

    Prannoy replies with a clinical smash of his own to widen the gap.

  • August 05, 2023 14:17
    RAJ 5-6

    Another brilliant jump smash from Rajawat to trim the deficit.

  • August 05, 2023 14:16
    RAJ 4-6 PRA

    A cracking jump smash from Rajawat gives him one point.

  • August 05, 2023 14:16
    RAJ 3-6 PRA

    Rajawat smashes this into the net and Prannoy has doubled his lead again.

  • August 05, 2023 14:15
    RAJ 3-4 PRA

    A service error from Prannoy and Rajawat closes in on the lead.

  • August 05, 2023 14:15
    RAJ 2-4 PRA

    Another unforced error from Rahawat and Prannoy doubles his lead.

  • August 05, 2023 14:14
    RAJ 2-3 PRA

    Prannoy takes the lead now from a 0-2 deficit.

  • August 05, 2023 14:13
    RAJ 2-2 PRA

    Prannoy draws level as Rajawat commits two unforced errors.

  • August 05, 2023 14:13
    RAJ 2-0 PRA

    Rajawat doubles his lead early on.

  • August 05, 2023 14:12
    RAJAWAT 1-0 PRANNOY

    Rajawat starts the serve and opens his account.

  • August 05, 2023 14:10
    PRANNOY VS RAJAWAT NEXT

    The Indians are on the court and are warming-up ahead of this all-India semifinal clash.

  • August 05, 2023 14:04
    HOKI AND KOBAYASHI WIN

    The Japanese pair wraps up the match in straight games, winning 21-16, 21-18, to advance to the final.

  • August 05, 2023 13:43
    MEN’S DOUBLES UNDERWAY ON COURT 1

    The men’s doubles semifinal between Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi of Japan and Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han of Chinese Taipei is underway on Court 1. The Japanase pair has won the first game 21-16. Rajawat and Prannoy will be in action after this match ends.

  • August 05, 2023 13:22
    RAJAWAT VS PRANNOY HEAD-TO-HEAD

    The Indians have met just once before, at the Syed Modi India International in 2022. Prannoy had beaten Rajawat 21-11, 16-21, 21-18 in that game.

  • August 05, 2023 13:12
    WENG HONG YANG BEATS LEE ZII JIA

    China’s Yang has beaten Malaysia’s Jia 21-19, 13-21, 21-13 in the men’s singles semifinals and will face either Rajawat or Prannoy in the summit clash.

  • August 05, 2023 13:06
    H.S. PRANNOY - ROAD TO SEMIS

    R32 – Beat Cheuk Yiu Lee (HKG) 21-18, 16-21, 21-15

    R16 – Beat Yu Jen Chi (TPE) 19-21, 21-19, 21-13

    QF – Beat Anthony Sinisuka Ginting (IDN) 16-21, 21-17, 21-14

  • August 05, 2023 13:00
    PRIYANSHU RAJAWAT - ROAD TO SEMIS

    R32 - Beat Nathan Tang (AUS) 21-12, 21-16

    R16 – Beat Tzu Wei Wang (TPE) 21-8, 13-21, 21-19

    QF – Beat Kidambi Srikanth (IND) 21-13, 21-8

  • August 05, 2023 12:55
    WHERE TO WATCH AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2023 LIVE IN INDIA?

    The Australian Open 2023 men’s singles semifinal between Priyanshu Rajawat and H.S. Prannoy will be held on Court 1. There is no live telecast of the match in India. However, the live stream of the match will be available on BWF TV on YouTube.

  • August 05, 2023 12:04
    AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2023 QUARTERFINALS REPORT

    HS Prannoy and young Priyanshu Rajawat notched up contrasting wins to set up an enticing all-Indian men’s singles semifinal clash in the Australian Open Super 500 badminton tournament on Friday. Orleans Masters champion Rajawat will make his maiden appearance in a semifinal of a Super 500 tournament after knocking out compatriot Kidambi Srikanth 21-13, 21-8 in a lop-sided men’s singles quarterfinal. World No. 9 Prannoy came out victorious after a slugfest with world number 2 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia, bouncing back from an opening game reversal to notch up a gritty 16-21, 21-17, 21-14 win in a 73-minute battle.

