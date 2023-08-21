MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

BWF Badminton World Championships 2023, Day One: Indians in action, IST Timings, streaming info

H S Prannoy, former bronze medallist Lakshya Sen and former silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth will play their first-round matches in singles while Rohan Kapoor and N. Sikki Reddy will begin their mixed doubles campaign.

Published : Aug 21, 2023 07:23 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s top-ranked male shuttler H S Prannoy (in pic) will take on Finland’s Kalle Koljonen in the first round of BWF Badminton World Championships in Copenhagen on Monday.
FILE PHOTO: India’s top-ranked male shuttler H S Prannoy (in pic) will take on Finland’s Kalle Koljonen in the first round of BWF Badminton World Championships in Copenhagen on Monday. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s top-ranked male shuttler H S Prannoy (in pic) will take on Finland’s Kalle Koljonen in the first round of BWF Badminton World Championships in Copenhagen on Monday. | Photo Credit: PTI

India begins its campaign at the BWF Badminton World Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Monday.

The event will conclude on August 27.

H S Prannoy, former bronze medallist Lakshya Sen and former silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth will play their first round matches in singles while Rohan Kapoor and N. Sikki Reddy will begin their mixed doubles campaign.

Where to watch BWF Badminton World Championships 2023 in India?
The BWF Badminton World Championships 2023 will be telecast in India on Sports 18 and streamed live on Jio Cinema.

Here’s the complete schedule for Indians in action on day one of the BWF World Championships 2023:

Court 1

Mixed Doubles, Round of 64 - Rohan Kapoor/Sikki Reddy vs Adam Hall/Julie MacPherson (SCO) - 12:30PM IST

Court 2

Men’s Singles, Round of 64 - Kidambi Srikanth vs [14] Kenta Nishimoto (JPN) - 9:40PM IST (Estimated)

Court 3

Men’s Singles, Round of 64 - [9] H S Prannoy vs Kalle Koljonen (FIN) - 3:15PM IST (Estimated)

Men’s Singles, Round of 64 - [11] Lakshya Sen vs Georges Julien Paul (MAU) - 5:45PM IST (Estimated)

Related stories

Related Topics

BWF World Championships /

H S Prannoy /

Lakshya Sen /

Kidambi Srikanth

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kerala Blasters vs Indian Air Force Football team LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch KBFC in Durand Cup?
    Team Sportstar
  2. BWF Badminton World Championships 2023, Day One: Indians in action, IST Timings, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Running their own race — what motivates those who know they won’t win
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Video: Spain federation chief Rubiales kisses Jenni Hermoso during trophy presentation, criticised
    AFP
  5. Asian Games 2022: What are the various weight categories for Weightlifting, Boxing and Wrestling?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. BWF Badminton World Championships 2023, Day One: Indians in action, IST Timings, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Prannoy, Sen lead India’s medal hunt; in-form Satwit-Chirag title favourites in BWF World Championships
    PTI
  3. Ginting mourns mother’s loss, withdraws from World Championships
    PTI
  4. H.S. Prannoy’s journey: From a fringe player to India’s big medal hope
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Chirag: I want a room full of medals before retiring
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kerala Blasters vs Indian Air Force Football team LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch KBFC in Durand Cup?
    Team Sportstar
  2. BWF Badminton World Championships 2023, Day One: Indians in action, IST Timings, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Running their own race — what motivates those who know they won’t win
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Video: Spain federation chief Rubiales kisses Jenni Hermoso during trophy presentation, criticised
    AFP
  5. Asian Games 2022: What are the various weight categories for Weightlifting, Boxing and Wrestling?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment