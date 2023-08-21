BWF Badminton World Championships 2023, Day One: Indians in action, IST Timings, streaming info

India begins its campaign at the BWF Badminton World Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Monday.
The event will conclude on August 27.
H S Prannoy, former bronze medallist Lakshya Sen and former silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth will play their first round matches in singles while Rohan Kapoor and N. Sikki Reddy will begin their mixed doubles campaign.
Where to watch BWF Badminton World Championships 2023 in India?
Here’s the complete schedule for Indians in action on day one of the BWF World Championships 2023:
Court 1
Mixed Doubles, Round of 64 - Rohan Kapoor/Sikki Reddy vs Adam Hall/Julie MacPherson (SCO) - 12:30PM IST
Court 2
Men’s Singles, Round of 64 - Kidambi Srikanth vs [14] Kenta Nishimoto (JPN) - 9:40PM IST (Estimated)
Court 3
Men’s Singles, Round of 64 - [9] H S Prannoy vs Kalle Koljonen (FIN) - 3:15PM IST (Estimated)
Men’s Singles, Round of 64 - [11] Lakshya Sen vs Georges Julien Paul (MAU) - 5:45PM IST (Estimated)
