MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

BWF World Championships draw: Sindhu awarded bye in first round, Srikanth to start campaign by taking on Nishimoto

The 28th edition of the Worlds is scheduled to be played between August 21-27 in Copenhagen.

Published : Aug 10, 2023 13:44 IST , Kuala Lumpur - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Badminton player P.V. Sindhu in action.
Badminton player P.V. Sindhu in action. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Badminton player P.V. Sindhu in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Badminton World Championships 2023 draw was held on Thursday at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

A total of 16 Indian shuttlers were part of the draw, four of whom will feature in singles events. Only HS Prannoy and the Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty duo are seeded in the top 10.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu (16th seed), the only Indian to have won the World Championship (in 2019), has been awarded a bye in the first round. She will be taking on either Vietnam’s Thuy Linh Nguyen or Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in the round that follows. Sindhu could be up against former world champion Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand in the third round and if she manages to reach the quarterfinals, it could mean a clash with World No. 1 An Seyoung of Korea.

Second seeds and bronze medallists of the previous edition, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have also received a bye. The World No. 2 men’s doubles pairing will clash with either Ireland’s Joshua Magee/Paul Reynolds or Australia’s Kenneth Zhe Hooi Choo/Ming Chuen Lim in the second round. If the draw holds, the Satwik-Chirag pair could face its first real test in the quarterfinals against Malaysia’s Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi before a potential semifinal against Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang, third seeds from China.

READ: China’s Hangzhou to host badminton World Tour Finals for four years

The star trio of HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, and Kidambi Srikanth from India will be in action in men’s singles. In the first round, Prannoy, seeded ninth, will face Kalle Koljonen of Finland, while 11th-seeded Lakshya will meet Georges Julien Paul of Mauritius. Srikanth will lock horns with 14th-seeded Kenta Nishimoto of Japan.

Prannoy, the highest-ranked Indian male player, is projected to face top seed Victor Axelsen in the quarterfinals while Lakshya could be up against third-seeded Thai shuttler Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the third round.

In women’s doubles, 15th seeds Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, also awarded a bye in the first round, will face either Chinese Taipei’s Chang Ching Hui/Yang Chin Tun or Estonia’s Kati-Kreet Marran/Helina Ruutel in second round. The other team comprising Ashwini Bhat K. and Shikha Gautam will play against the Netherlands’ Debora Jille and Cheryl Seinen in the opening round.

Lastly, Rohan Kapoor and N. Sikki Reddy will hope for a win against Adam Hall and Julie MacPherson (Scotland) in the first round of mixed doubles. In the same category, Venkat Prasad and Juhi Dewangan will face German duo Jones Ralfy Jansen and Linda Efler.

The 28th edition of the Worlds, scheduled to be played between August 21-27 in Copenhagen, will have over 375 shuttlers from 55 countries competing in five different categories - men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles.

Related stories

Related Topics

P. V. Sindhu /

BWF World Championships /

Lakshya Sen /

Kidambi Srikanth

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BWF World Championships draw: Sindhu awarded bye in first round, Srikanth to start campaign by taking on Nishimoto
    Team Sportstar
  2. Fire breaks out in Eden Gardens dressing room ahead of ICC World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIDE World Cup: Arjun, Vidit reach pre-quarters; Humpy bounces back; Carlsen survives
    Rakesh Rao
  4. Buchi Babu 2023 Invitational Tournament Schedule: List of matches, groups, teams, dates, venues
    Team Sportstar
  5. India ODI World Cup 2023 revised schedule: IND vs PAK on October 14; full fixtures, match date, venues
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. BWF World Championships draw: Sindhu awarded bye in first round, Srikanth to start campaign by taking on Nishimoto
    Team Sportstar
  2. China’s Hangzhou to host badminton World Tour Finals for four years
    AFP
  3. Mulyo appointed singles coach of new BAI National Centre of Excellence
    PTI
  4. Breaking into world’s top three is my target now, not Olympics: Prannoy
    PTI
  5. BWF World Rankings: Sindhu gains two spots, Srikanth slips to 20th
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BWF World Championships draw: Sindhu awarded bye in first round, Srikanth to start campaign by taking on Nishimoto
    Team Sportstar
  2. Fire breaks out in Eden Gardens dressing room ahead of ICC World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIDE World Cup: Arjun, Vidit reach pre-quarters; Humpy bounces back; Carlsen survives
    Rakesh Rao
  4. Buchi Babu 2023 Invitational Tournament Schedule: List of matches, groups, teams, dates, venues
    Team Sportstar
  5. India ODI World Cup 2023 revised schedule: IND vs PAK on October 14; full fixtures, match date, venues
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment