BWF World Rankings: Sindhu gains two spots, Srikanth slips to 20th

Double Olympic medallist P. V. Sindhu gained two places to reach the 15th spot, but Kidambi Srikanth lost a place to slip to the 20th position in the latest BWF World rankings released on Tuesday.

Sindhu, who is going through a rough patch, recorded a quarterfinal finish at the Australian Open after losing to eventual champion Beiwen Zhang of the USA last week.

Srikanth, too, had lost in the last-eight in Sydney after going down to fellow Indian Priyanshu Rajawat.

HS Prannoy, who finished runner-up at the Australian Open, and Lakshya Sen were static at world numbers 9 and 11, respectively.

Following his maiden semifinal finish in a Super 500 tournament in Sydney last week, Rajawat climbed three spots to reach world number 28, while Mithun Manjunath and Kiran George jumped seven and six places to be in the 43rd and 49th positions, respectively.

The men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty remain the best-placed Indians at world number 2.

The women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand slumped to the 19th spot after losing two spots.