BWF World Rankings: Sindhu gains two spots, Srikanth slips to 20th

Sindhu, who is going through a rough patch, recorded a quarterfinal finish at the Australian Open after losing to eventual champion Beiwen Zhang of the USA last week.

Published : Aug 08, 2023 14:52 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: PV Sindhu of India in action during the All England Open.
FILE PHOTO: PV Sindhu of India in action during the All England Open. | Photo Credit: Morgan Harlow/Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: PV Sindhu of India in action during the All England Open. | Photo Credit: Morgan Harlow/Getty Images

Double Olympic medallist P. V. Sindhu gained two places to reach the 15th spot, but Kidambi Srikanth lost a place to slip to the 20th position in the latest BWF World rankings released on Tuesday.

Sindhu, who is going through a rough patch, recorded a quarterfinal finish at the Australian Open after losing to eventual champion Beiwen Zhang of the USA last week.

Srikanth, too, had lost in the last-eight in Sydney after going down to fellow Indian Priyanshu Rajawat.

HS Prannoy, who finished runner-up at the Australian Open, and Lakshya Sen were static at world numbers 9 and 11, respectively.

READ: BAI announces BWF World Junior Championships 2023 squad; Ayush, Unnati to spearhead contingent

Following his maiden semifinal finish in a Super 500 tournament in Sydney last week, Rajawat climbed three spots to reach world number 28, while Mithun Manjunath and Kiran George jumped seven and six places to be in the 43rd and 49th positions, respectively.

The men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty remain the best-placed Indians at world number 2.

The women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand slumped to the 19th spot after losing two spots.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

