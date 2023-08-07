MagazineBuy Print

BAI announces BWF World Junior Championships 2023 squad; Ayush, Unnati to spearhead contingent

The two-time U19 All India Junior Ranking Champion, Ayush Shetty will lead the boy’s squad, while Odisha Open, 2022 Champion, Unnati Hooda will lead the girls’ singles section.

Published : Aug 07, 2023 12:13 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
(From L-R): Ayush Shetty and Unnati Hooda.
(From L-R): Ayush Shetty and Unnati Hooda. | Photo Credit: BAI
infoIcon

(From L-R): Ayush Shetty and Unnati Hooda. | Photo Credit: BAI

Ayush Shetty and Unnati Hooda will spearhead the Indian challenge as the Badminton Association of India (BAI) announced the sixteen-member Indian squad for the upcoming BWF World Junior Championships 2023, scheduled to take place in Spokane, USA, from September 25.

The squad was selected after an exhaustive trial process that was held in New Delhi from July 26 to 29.

“The trial was extremely competitive, and we have been seeing a lot of new faces since we have made a trial for such international events mandatory. We are extremely proud of the names that have been finalised and are confident these young shuttlers will be giving their best and perform above their weight to make the country proud,” said Sanjay Mishra, General Secretary of, Badminton Association of India (BAI).

Odisha Open, 2022 Champion, Unnati Hooda will lead the girls’ singles section along with BWF World ranked player, Tara Shah (World No 7), along with India ranked 7, Devika Sihag.

Also Read: Bhagat-Kadam pair wins gold in Four-Nation Para-badminton meet in England

The two-time U19 All India Junior Ranking Champion, Ayush Shetty will lead the boy’s squad, securing the top spot in selection trials. He will be accompanied by Tushar Suveer and Lokesh Reddy.

The Boys’ doubles team consists of India Junior No 1, Nicholas Nathan Raj-Tushar Suveer and Divyam Arora-Mayank Rana along with the girl’s doubles category led by Radhika Sharma-Tanvi Sharma and Vennala K-Shriyanshi Valishetty.

Samarveer-Radhika Sharma and Sathwik Reddy K-Vaishnavi Khadkekar will represent the mixed doubles challenge.

The BWF World Junior Championships kicks off with the mixed team championships on September 25, and the individual event will commence on October 2.

Indian Junior Badminton Squad (Team Event)
Boys’ Singles: Ayush Shetty, Tushar Suveer, Lokesh Reddy, Nicholas Nathan Raj
Girls’ Singles: Unnati Hooda, Tara Shah, Devika Sihag, Shriyanshi Valishetty
Boys’ Doubles: Nicholas Nathan Raj/Tushar Suveer, Divyam Arora/Mayank Arora
Girls’ Doubles: Radhika Sharma/Tanvi Sharma, Vennala K/Shriyanshi Valishetty
Mixed Doubles: Samarveer/Radhika Sharma, Sathwik Reddy K/Vaishnavi Khadkekar 
Indian Junior Badminton Squad (Individual Event)
Boys’ Singles: Ayush Shetty, Tushar Suveer, Lokesh Reddy
Girls’ Singles: Unnati Hooda, Tara Shah, Devika Sihag
Boys’ Doubles: Nicholas Nathan Raj/Tushar Suveer, Divyam Arora/Mayank Arora
Girls’ Doubles: Radhika Sharma/Tanvi Sharma, Vennala K/Shriyanshi Valishetty
Mixed Doubles: Samarveer/Radhika Sharma, Sathwik Reddy K/Vaishnavi Khadkekar

