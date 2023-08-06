MagazineBuy Print

Australian Open 2023 Badminton: Prannoy loses to China’s Weng Hong Yang in the final

China’s Weng Hong Yang completed a stunning comeback in the third game to beat Indian shuttler H. S. Prannoy in the Australian Open 2023 here on Sunday.

Published : Aug 06, 2023 13:57 IST , Sydney, Australia

Team Sportstar
File Photo of Prannoy.
File Photo of Prannoy. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File Photo of Prannoy. | Photo Credit: AP

China’s Weng Hong Yang completed a stunning comeback in the third game to beat Indian shuttler H. S. Prannoy 21-9, 21-23, 22-20 in the Australian Open 2023 final here on Sunday.

Weng won the first game 21-9 but Prannoy drew level in the next game, forcing the contest into the third deciding game. Neither player looked to miss an inch in the third game with it witnessing an incredible 71-shot rally, at the end of which Weng dragged back control on the game.

World No. 24 Weng was the opponent Prannoy had defeated in the final of the Malaysia Masters 2022 to win his first individual title in six years. It was also their only meeting so far in the international circuit.

On Sunday, the Chinese shuttler settled scores with a hard-fought win over the World No. 9, who had been in stellar form, so far in the tournament.

More to follow.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
+ SEE all Stories

