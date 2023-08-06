Australian Open 2023 Badminton: Prannoy loses to China’s Weng Hong Yang in the final

China’s Weng Hong Yang completed a stunning comeback in the third game to beat Indian shuttler H. S. Prannoy 21-9, 21-23, 22-20 in the Australian Open 2023 final here on Sunday.

Weng won the first game 21-9 but Prannoy drew level in the next game, forcing the contest into the third deciding game. Neither player looked to miss an inch in the third game with it witnessing an incredible 71-shot rally, at the end of which Weng dragged back control on the game.

World No. 24 Weng was the opponent Prannoy had defeated in the final of the Malaysia Masters 2022 to win his first individual title in six years. It was also their only meeting so far in the international circuit.

On Sunday, the Chinese shuttler settled scores with a hard-fought win over the World No. 9, who had been in stellar form, so far in the tournament.

More to follow.