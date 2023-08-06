MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Australian Open 2023 Badminton Highlights: Prannoy loses final in three sets against Weng Hong Yang of China

Australian Open 2023: Get all the highlights and updates from the men’s singles final between India’s Prannoy H.S. and China’s Weng Hong Yang on Court 1 on Sunday.

Updated : Aug 06, 2023 14:08 IST

Team Sportstar
Prannoy H.S. hits a return against Priyanshu Rajawat during their men’s singles semifinal.
Prannoy H.S. hits a return against Priyanshu Rajawat during their men’s singles semifinal.
lightbox-info

Prannoy H.S. hits a return against Priyanshu Rajawat during their men’s singles semifinal.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s HIGHLIGHTS of the Australian Open 2023 men’s singles final between Prannoy H.S. and Weng Hong Yang on Sunday.

  • August 06, 2023 14:07
    Australian Open 2023: Prannoy loses to China’s Weng Hong Yang in final

    Australian Open 2023 Badminton: Prannoy loses to China’s Weng Hong Yang in the final

    Indian shuttler H. S. Prannoy lost the Australian Open 2023 final to China’s Weng Hong Yang here on Sunday.

  • August 06, 2023 13:58
    WENG HONG YANG BEATS PRANNOY 21-9, 21-23, 22-20

    The Chinese staged a comeback for the ages in the third game to win it from 14-19 down. Prannoy himself gave a brilliant account of his bouncebackability to win the second game after being routed in the first. However, the Chinese held his nerve under pressure in the deciding game to seal a memorable title win.

  • August 06, 2023 13:55
    PRANNOY 20-22 WENG HONG YANG

    Absolute heartbreak for Prannoy as Weng has clinched the last game from nowehere and wins the Australian Open 2023.

  • August 06, 2023 13:54
    PRA 20-21 WEN

    Now it is match point for the Chinese as he makes a stunning comeback.

  • August 06, 2023 13:53
    PRA 20-20 WEN

    The Chinese has drawn level yet again and is not going down without a fight.

  • August 06, 2023 13:52
    PRA 20-19 WEN

    Prannoy has a match point here.

  • August 06, 2023 13:51
    PRA 19-19 WEN

    Weng has drawn level now and erases Prannoy’s five-point cushion.

  • August 06, 2023 13:49
    PRA 19-18 WEN

    The Chinese has a four-point streak and closes in on the Indian’s lead. This is going to be a photo-finish.

  • August 06, 2023 13:44
    PRA 18-14 WEN

    Prannoy is ecstatic as he sends a down the line smash.

  • August 06, 2023 13:42
    PRA 16-13 WEN

    Prannoy’s lead is trimmed to three points as he smashes this into the net.

  • August 06, 2023 13:41
    PRA 16-12 WEN

    Weng’s deceivingly subtle return drops in front of Prannoy and the Chinese has a point.

  • August 06, 2023 13:40
    PRA 16-11 WEN

    An intense and long rally but the Chinese ends it by sending it long.

  • August 06, 2023 13:39
    PRA 15-11 WEN

    Another unforced error by Prannoy and the Chinese chips away at the deficit.

  • August 06, 2023 13:39
    PRA 15-10 WEN

    This smash is just wide and the Chinese gets a crucial point.

  • August 06, 2023 13:38
    PRA 15-9 WEN

    Smashed down the line by the Indian and Prannoy now has a healthy lead.

  • August 06, 2023 13:38
    PRA 14-9 WEN

    The Chinese looks to make Prannoy change his direction but his return finds the net.

  • August 06, 2023 13:37
    PRA 13-9 WEN

    A four-point cushion for Prannoy as the Chinese commits an unforced error.

  • August 06, 2023 13:36
    PRA 12-9 WEN

    Smashed into the corner by the Chinese and he pulls one back.

  • August 06, 2023 13:36
    PRA 12-8 WEN

    Prannoy doesn’t let off after the interval and starts off with a blistering smash.

  • August 06, 2023 13:34
    PRA 11-8 WEN

    The Indian leads at the interval in the third game with a three-point cushion.

  • August 06, 2023 13:33
    PRA 10-8 WEN

    The Chinese pulls one back with a brisk return.

  • August 06, 2023 13:33
    PRA 10-7 WEN

    A three-point lead now for the Indian near the interval.

  • August 06, 2023 13:32
    PRA 9-7 WEN

    Prannoy with another excellent smash and Weng was left wrong-footed there.

  • August 06, 2023 13:31
    PRA 8-7 WEN

    Weng gets this to drop in front of Prannoy and takes a vital point.

  • August 06, 2023 13:30
    PRA 8-6 WEN

    Weng smashes into the net and Prannoy gets a two-point cushion now.

  • August 06, 2023 13:30
    PRA 7-5 WEN

    This is just inside the baseline and Prannoy steals a point as Weng misjudges it.

  • August 06, 2023 13:29
    PRA 6-5 WEN

    Another unforced error by Prannoy and the Chinese closes in.

  • August 06, 2023 13:28
    PRA 6-4 WEN

    Good jump smash from Weng and Prannoy get there on time to return.

  • August 06, 2023 13:28
    PRA 6-3 WEN

    Prannoy doubles his lead as he places this into the corner.

  • August 06, 2023 13:27
    PRA 5-3 WEN

    The Indian continues to stay ahead in this deciding game.

  • August 06, 2023 13:26
    PRA 2-1 WEN

    The Chinese opens his account in the third game.

  • August 06, 2023 13:25
    PRA 2-0 WEN

    He doubles his lead early on with a down the line smash now.

  • August 06, 2023 13:24
    PRA 1-0 WEN

    The Indian draws first blood in the deciding game with a smash.

  • August 06, 2023 13:22
    PRANNOY 23-21 WENG HONG YANG

    Prannoy wins the second game 23-21 with a scintillating smash. We go into the third game.

  • August 06, 2023 13:20
    PRA 22-21 WEN

    Third game point for Prannoy as Weng smashes his wide and is distraught after that unforced error.

  • August 06, 2023 13:19
    PRA 21-21 WEN

    Now a wonderful smash by the Chinese in the corner of the court and he saves a second game point.

  • August 06, 2023 13:18
    PRA 21-20 WEN

    A second game point for the Indian with a brilliant winner after a powerful smash.

  • August 06, 2023 13:16
    PRA 20-20 WEN

    The Indian sends this just wide and it’s level again.

  • August 06, 2023 13:16
    PRA 20-19 WEN

    Now it’s game point for Prannoy with an exquisite backhand.

  • August 06, 2023 13:14
    PRA 19-19 WEN

    Another powerful smash from Prannoy and he has brilliantly drawn level from a tough position.

  • August 06, 2023 13:13
    PRA 18-19 WEN

    Prannoy pulls one back in the nick of time with a good smash.

  • August 06, 2023 13:12
    PRA 17-19 WEN

    Prannoy has sent his wide just by a whisker and the Chinese is now two points clear of the Indian.

  • August 06, 2023 13:10
    PRA 17-18 WEN

    Weng’s jump smash is wide and some respite for Prannoy.

  • August 06, 2023 13:10
    PRA 16-18 WEN

    Prannoy sends it long and another unforced error by the Indian takes the Chinese two points ahead.

  • August 06, 2023 13:09
    PRA 16-17 WEN

    The Chinese is back in the lead with a brisk return that has Prannoy scrambling to his left.

  • August 06, 2023 13:08
    PRA 16-16 WEN

    Weng pumps his fist as his jump smash is too hot to handle for Prannoy and the Chinese draws level.

  • August 06, 2023 13:07
    PRA 16-15 WEN

    An excellent point from Prannoy as he sends a tricky return and then wraps up the point with a good smash.

  • August 06, 2023 13:05
    PRA 15-15 WEN

    Impossible to return as Weng sends a cracking smash right back at Prannoy to draw level.

  • August 06, 2023 13:05
    PRA 15-14 WEN

    After winning a point, Prannoy sends this one wide to keep the Chinese in the hunt.

  • August 06, 2023 13:04
    PRA 14-13 WEN

    Weng is not going down without a fight and sends a quick return to chip away at the deficit.

  • August 06, 2023 13:03
    PRA 14-12 WEN

    The Chinese jumps and smashes this into the net and a relieved Prannoy sends out another roar.

  • August 06, 2023 13:03
    PRA 13-12 WEN

    Weng places it wide of Prannoy and the Indians stretches but cannot send the return.

  • August 06, 2023 13:02
    PRA 13-11 WEN

    Weng is unable to return Prannoy’s smash and the Indian maintains and slender lead.

  • August 06, 2023 13:01
    PRA 12-10 WEN

    Prannoy bags a point as he looks to build on his lead.

  • August 06, 2023 13:00
    PRA 11-10 WEN

    A quick return, placed with perfection and Prannoy has no answer to this one.

  • August 06, 2023 12:59
    PRA 11-9 WEN

    A slight misjudgement from Prannoy as he leaves this thinking it is going long but it falls just inside the baseline.

  • August 06, 2023 12:58
    PRA 11-8 WEN

    Prannoy has a vital three-point lead now at the interval in the second game.

  • August 06, 2023 12:58
    PRA 10-8 WEN

    Weng’s backhand now finds the net and the Indian is visibly pumped.

  • August 06, 2023 12:57
    PRA 9-8 WEN

    Weng pulls one back with a good smash that forces Prannoy to stretch, but to no avail.

  • August 06, 2023 12:56
    PRA 9-7 WEN

    The Indian builds on his lead now. Brilliant fightback from Prannoy.

  • August 06, 2023 12:55
    PRA 8-7 WEN

    The Chinese’s smash goes wide and Prannoy takes the lead for the first time today.

  • August 06, 2023 12:55
    PRA 7-7 WEN

    Prannoy draws level as Weng jump smashes into the net.

  • August 06, 2023 12:54
    PRA 6-7 WEN

    An excellent smash and Weng has no clue how to receive this.

  • August 06, 2023 12:53
    PRA 5-7 WEN

    A very long rally comes to an end with Prannoy smashing but only finding the net.

  • August 06, 2023 12:52
    PRA 4-6 WEN

    Prannoy is not going down without a fight and does well to send a return, which the Chinese can only hit into the net.

  • August 06, 2023 12:51
    PRA 3-6 WEN

    Just as Prannoy was looking to fightback, the Chinese has doubled his lead.

  • August 06, 2023 12:51
    PRA 3-5 WEN

    Another unforced error as Prannoy sends this long. The Chinese is ahead by two now.

  • August 06, 2023 12:50
    PRA 3-4 WEN

    Another cracking smash, this time down the line, and the Indian is fighting back well.

  • August 06, 2023 12:49
    PRA 2-4 WEN

    Unlucky again as Prannoy just sends this long again after receiving a smash well.

  • August 06, 2023 12:48
    PRA 2-3 WEN

    Prannoy sends out a loud roar as he sends a brilliant cross-court smash to outsmart Weng.

  • August 06, 2023 12:48
    PRA 1-3 WEN

    First point on the board for the Indian.

  • August 06, 2023 12:47
    PRA 0-3 WEN

    Prannoy on the backfoot straightaway in the second game as Weng sends a quick return and the Indian cannot receive it.

  • August 06, 2023 12:46
    PRA 0-2 WEN

    The Indian just sends this long and the Chinese doubles his lead.

  • August 06, 2023 12:46
    PRA 0-1 WEN

    Weng with a quick smash to take the first point of the second game.

  • August 06, 2023 12:44
    PRANNOY 9-21 WENG HONG YANG

    Prannoy will need a massive change of fortunes to turn this around. The Chinese has completely dominated him in the first game.

  • August 06, 2023 12:43
    PRA 8-20 WEN

    Twelve game points for Weng Hong Yang and Prannoy is looking a pale shadow of himself.

  • August 06, 2023 12:42
    PRA 8-19 WEN

    Weng brilliantly returns Prannoy’s smash and the Indian finally sends it long.

  • August 06, 2023 12:41
    PRA 8-18 WEN

    A 10-point cushion now for the Chinese as Prannoy sends this long again.

  • August 06, 2023 12:40
    PRA 8-16 WEN

    Weng Hong Yang continues his dominance and looks to seal this game quite comfortably.

  • August 06, 2023 12:39
    PRA 6-11 WEN

    The Chinese takes a huge lead at the interval in the first game as he pulls ahead with a flurry of points.

  • August 06, 2023 12:33
    PRA 6-8 WEN

    Prannoy goes long and Weng takes a two-point lead now.

  • August 06, 2023 12:24
    KIM/KONG CLINCH FOURTH TITLE OF THE YEAR

    The Korean pair outsmarts its Chinese counterpart with a 21-18, 21-16 straight games win. Prannoy’s final is up next.

  • August 06, 2023 12:01
    PRANNOY VS WENG HEAD-TO-HEAD

    The two have met only once so far and the Indian won that match 21-19, 13-21, 21-18 in the Malaysia Masters earlier this year.

  • August 06, 2023 11:57
    WENG HONG YANG - ROAD TO THE FINAL

    R32 – Beat Kodai Naraoka (JPN) 21-19, 21-11

    R16 – Beat Shesar Hiren Rhustavito (IDN) 16-21, 21-10, 21-9

    QF – Beat Chou Tien Chen (TPE) 21-10, 21-16

    SF – Beat Lee Zii Jia (MAL) 21-19, 13-21, 21-13

  • August 06, 2023 11:53
    PRANNOY - ROAD TO THE FINAL

    R32 – Beat Cheuk Yiu Lee (HKG) 21-18, 16-21, 21-15

    R16 – Beat Yu Jen Chi (TPE) 19-21, 21-19, 21-13

    QF – Beat Anthony Sinisuka Ginting (IDN) 16-21, 21-17, 21-14

    SF – Beat Priyanshu Rajawat (IND) 21-18, 21-12

  • August 06, 2023 11:49
    WHEN WILL PRANNOY’S FINAL START?

    Prannoy will be in action in the men’s singles final right after the ongoing women’s doubles final between Liu/Tan of China and Kim/Kong of Korea. Kim/Kong have won the first game 21-18.

  • August 06, 2023 11:31
    Prannoy ‘was ready to accept change, try new things’

    Australian Open 2023: Prannoy ‘was ready to accept change, try new things’

    Ace Indian shuttler H.S. Prannoy on Saturday said continuous experimentation has been the key to his “special” season as he reached his second final of the year at the Australian Open Super 500 tournament here.

  • August 06, 2023 11:08
    PRANNOY VS RAJAWAT SEMIFINAL REPORT

    Star Indian shuttler HS Prannoy looked in fine fettle as he registered a comprehensive win over young compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat to storm into the final of the Australian Open Super 500 badminton tournament here on Saturday. It will be a second Super 500 final appearance of the season for the 31-year-old Prannoy, who rode on his power and precision to outwit the 21-year-old Rajawat 21-18, 21-12 in the men’s singles semifinals here.

  • August 06, 2023 10:32
    WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2023 LIVE IN INDIA

    The Australian Open 2023 men’s singles final between H.S. Prannoy and Weng Hong Yang will be held on Court 1. There is no live telecast of the match in India. However, the live stream of the match will be available on BWF TV on YouTube.

Related Topics

Australian Open /

H. S. Prannoy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australian Open 2023 Badminton Highlights: Prannoy loses final in three sets against Weng Hong Yang of China
    Team Sportstar
  2. Australian Open 2023 Badminton: Prannoy loses to China’s Weng Hong Yang in the final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Dutch hockey coach Wonink finds a second home in India
    K. Keerthivasan
  4. USWNT vs Sweden, FIFA Women’s World Cup round of 16: WWC 2023 Preview, head-to-head, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chennaiyin FC ropes in midfielder Ayush Adhikari
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Australian Open 2023 Badminton: Prannoy loses to China’s Weng Hong Yang in the final
    Team Sportstar
  2. Australian Open 2023 Badminton Highlights: Prannoy loses final in three sets against Weng Hong Yang of China
    Team Sportstar
  3. Australian Open 2023: Prannoy ‘was ready to accept change, try new things’
    PTI
  4. Australian Open 2023: Prannoy reaches final, beats compatriot Priyanshu in straight games
    PTI
  5. Australian Open 2023 Badminton Highlights: Prannoy beats Priyanshu Rajawat 21-18, 21-12 to enter final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australian Open 2023 Badminton Highlights: Prannoy loses final in three sets against Weng Hong Yang of China
    Team Sportstar
  2. Australian Open 2023 Badminton: Prannoy loses to China’s Weng Hong Yang in the final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Dutch hockey coach Wonink finds a second home in India
    K. Keerthivasan
  4. USWNT vs Sweden, FIFA Women’s World Cup round of 16: WWC 2023 Preview, head-to-head, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chennaiyin FC ropes in midfielder Ayush Adhikari
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment