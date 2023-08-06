Australian Open 2023 Badminton Highlights: Prannoy loses final in three sets against Weng Hong Yang of China

August 06, 2023 11:08

PRANNOY VS RAJAWAT SEMIFINAL REPORT

Star Indian shuttler HS Prannoy looked in fine fettle as he registered a comprehensive win over young compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat to storm into the final of the Australian Open Super 500 badminton tournament here on Saturday. It will be a second Super 500 final appearance of the season for the 31-year-old Prannoy, who rode on his power and precision to outwit the 21-year-old Rajawat 21-18, 21-12 in the men’s singles semifinals here.