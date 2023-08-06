Australian Open 2023 Badminton Highlights: Prannoy loses final in three sets against Weng Hong Yang of China

- August 06, 2023 13:58WENG HONG YANG BEATS PRANNOY 21-9, 21-23, 22-20
The Chinese staged a comeback for the ages in the third game to win it from 14-19 down. Prannoy himself gave a brilliant account of his bouncebackability to win the second game after being routed in the first. However, the Chinese held his nerve under pressure in the deciding game to seal a memorable title win.
- August 06, 2023 13:55PRANNOY 20-22 WENG HONG YANG
Absolute heartbreak for Prannoy as Weng has clinched the last game from nowehere and wins the Australian Open 2023.
- August 06, 2023 13:54PRA 20-21 WEN
Now it is match point for the Chinese as he makes a stunning comeback.
- August 06, 2023 13:53PRA 20-20 WEN
The Chinese has drawn level yet again and is not going down without a fight.
- August 06, 2023 13:52PRA 20-19 WEN
Prannoy has a match point here.
- August 06, 2023 13:51PRA 19-19 WEN
Weng has drawn level now and erases Prannoy’s five-point cushion.
- August 06, 2023 13:49PRA 19-18 WEN
The Chinese has a four-point streak and closes in on the Indian’s lead. This is going to be a photo-finish.
- August 06, 2023 13:44PRA 18-14 WEN
Prannoy is ecstatic as he sends a down the line smash.
- August 06, 2023 13:42PRA 16-13 WEN
Prannoy’s lead is trimmed to three points as he smashes this into the net.
- August 06, 2023 13:41PRA 16-12 WEN
Weng’s deceivingly subtle return drops in front of Prannoy and the Chinese has a point.
- August 06, 2023 13:40PRA 16-11 WEN
An intense and long rally but the Chinese ends it by sending it long.
- August 06, 2023 13:39PRA 15-11 WEN
Another unforced error by Prannoy and the Chinese chips away at the deficit.
- August 06, 2023 13:39PRA 15-10 WEN
This smash is just wide and the Chinese gets a crucial point.
- August 06, 2023 13:38PRA 15-9 WEN
Smashed down the line by the Indian and Prannoy now has a healthy lead.
- August 06, 2023 13:38PRA 14-9 WEN
The Chinese looks to make Prannoy change his direction but his return finds the net.
- August 06, 2023 13:37PRA 13-9 WEN
A four-point cushion for Prannoy as the Chinese commits an unforced error.
- August 06, 2023 13:36PRA 12-9 WEN
Smashed into the corner by the Chinese and he pulls one back.
- August 06, 2023 13:36PRA 12-8 WEN
Prannoy doesn’t let off after the interval and starts off with a blistering smash.
- August 06, 2023 13:34PRA 11-8 WEN
The Indian leads at the interval in the third game with a three-point cushion.
- August 06, 2023 13:33PRA 10-8 WEN
The Chinese pulls one back with a brisk return.
- August 06, 2023 13:33PRA 10-7 WEN
A three-point lead now for the Indian near the interval.
- August 06, 2023 13:32PRA 9-7 WEN
Prannoy with another excellent smash and Weng was left wrong-footed there.
- August 06, 2023 13:31PRA 8-7 WEN
Weng gets this to drop in front of Prannoy and takes a vital point.
- August 06, 2023 13:30PRA 8-6 WEN
Weng smashes into the net and Prannoy gets a two-point cushion now.
- August 06, 2023 13:30PRA 7-5 WEN
This is just inside the baseline and Prannoy steals a point as Weng misjudges it.
- August 06, 2023 13:29PRA 6-5 WEN
Another unforced error by Prannoy and the Chinese closes in.
- August 06, 2023 13:28PRA 6-4 WEN
Good jump smash from Weng and Prannoy get there on time to return.
- August 06, 2023 13:28PRA 6-3 WEN
Prannoy doubles his lead as he places this into the corner.
- August 06, 2023 13:27PRA 5-3 WEN
The Indian continues to stay ahead in this deciding game.
- August 06, 2023 13:26PRA 2-1 WEN
The Chinese opens his account in the third game.
- August 06, 2023 13:25PRA 2-0 WEN
He doubles his lead early on with a down the line smash now.
- August 06, 2023 13:24PRA 1-0 WEN
The Indian draws first blood in the deciding game with a smash.
- August 06, 2023 13:22PRANNOY 23-21 WENG HONG YANG
Prannoy wins the second game 23-21 with a scintillating smash. We go into the third game.
- August 06, 2023 13:20PRA 22-21 WEN
Third game point for Prannoy as Weng smashes his wide and is distraught after that unforced error.
- August 06, 2023 13:19PRA 21-21 WEN
Now a wonderful smash by the Chinese in the corner of the court and he saves a second game point.
- August 06, 2023 13:18PRA 21-20 WEN
A second game point for the Indian with a brilliant winner after a powerful smash.
- August 06, 2023 13:16PRA 20-20 WEN
The Indian sends this just wide and it’s level again.
- August 06, 2023 13:16PRA 20-19 WEN
Now it’s game point for Prannoy with an exquisite backhand.
- August 06, 2023 13:14PRA 19-19 WEN
Another powerful smash from Prannoy and he has brilliantly drawn level from a tough position.
- August 06, 2023 13:13PRA 18-19 WEN
Prannoy pulls one back in the nick of time with a good smash.
- August 06, 2023 13:12PRA 17-19 WEN
Prannoy has sent his wide just by a whisker and the Chinese is now two points clear of the Indian.
- August 06, 2023 13:10PRA 17-18 WEN
Weng’s jump smash is wide and some respite for Prannoy.
- August 06, 2023 13:10PRA 16-18 WEN
Prannoy sends it long and another unforced error by the Indian takes the Chinese two points ahead.
- August 06, 2023 13:09PRA 16-17 WEN
The Chinese is back in the lead with a brisk return that has Prannoy scrambling to his left.
- August 06, 2023 13:08PRA 16-16 WEN
Weng pumps his fist as his jump smash is too hot to handle for Prannoy and the Chinese draws level.
- August 06, 2023 13:07PRA 16-15 WEN
An excellent point from Prannoy as he sends a tricky return and then wraps up the point with a good smash.
- August 06, 2023 13:05PRA 15-15 WEN
Impossible to return as Weng sends a cracking smash right back at Prannoy to draw level.
- August 06, 2023 13:05PRA 15-14 WEN
After winning a point, Prannoy sends this one wide to keep the Chinese in the hunt.
- August 06, 2023 13:04PRA 14-13 WEN
Weng is not going down without a fight and sends a quick return to chip away at the deficit.
- August 06, 2023 13:03PRA 14-12 WEN
The Chinese jumps and smashes this into the net and a relieved Prannoy sends out another roar.
- August 06, 2023 13:03PRA 13-12 WEN
Weng places it wide of Prannoy and the Indians stretches but cannot send the return.
- August 06, 2023 13:02PRA 13-11 WEN
Weng is unable to return Prannoy’s smash and the Indian maintains and slender lead.
- August 06, 2023 13:01PRA 12-10 WEN
Prannoy bags a point as he looks to build on his lead.
- August 06, 2023 13:00PRA 11-10 WEN
A quick return, placed with perfection and Prannoy has no answer to this one.
- August 06, 2023 12:59PRA 11-9 WEN
A slight misjudgement from Prannoy as he leaves this thinking it is going long but it falls just inside the baseline.
- August 06, 2023 12:58PRA 11-8 WEN
Prannoy has a vital three-point lead now at the interval in the second game.
- August 06, 2023 12:58PRA 10-8 WEN
Weng’s backhand now finds the net and the Indian is visibly pumped.
- August 06, 2023 12:57PRA 9-8 WEN
Weng pulls one back with a good smash that forces Prannoy to stretch, but to no avail.
- August 06, 2023 12:56PRA 9-7 WEN
The Indian builds on his lead now. Brilliant fightback from Prannoy.
- August 06, 2023 12:55PRA 8-7 WEN
The Chinese’s smash goes wide and Prannoy takes the lead for the first time today.
- August 06, 2023 12:55PRA 7-7 WEN
Prannoy draws level as Weng jump smashes into the net.
- August 06, 2023 12:54PRA 6-7 WEN
An excellent smash and Weng has no clue how to receive this.
- August 06, 2023 12:53PRA 5-7 WEN
A very long rally comes to an end with Prannoy smashing but only finding the net.
- August 06, 2023 12:52PRA 4-6 WEN
Prannoy is not going down without a fight and does well to send a return, which the Chinese can only hit into the net.
- August 06, 2023 12:51PRA 3-6 WEN
Just as Prannoy was looking to fightback, the Chinese has doubled his lead.
- August 06, 2023 12:51PRA 3-5 WEN
Another unforced error as Prannoy sends this long. The Chinese is ahead by two now.
- August 06, 2023 12:50PRA 3-4 WEN
Another cracking smash, this time down the line, and the Indian is fighting back well.
- August 06, 2023 12:49PRA 2-4 WEN
Unlucky again as Prannoy just sends this long again after receiving a smash well.
- August 06, 2023 12:48PRA 2-3 WEN
Prannoy sends out a loud roar as he sends a brilliant cross-court smash to outsmart Weng.
- August 06, 2023 12:48PRA 1-3 WEN
First point on the board for the Indian.
- August 06, 2023 12:47PRA 0-3 WEN
Prannoy on the backfoot straightaway in the second game as Weng sends a quick return and the Indian cannot receive it.
- August 06, 2023 12:46PRA 0-2 WEN
The Indian just sends this long and the Chinese doubles his lead.
- August 06, 2023 12:46PRA 0-1 WEN
Weng with a quick smash to take the first point of the second game.
- August 06, 2023 12:44PRANNOY 9-21 WENG HONG YANG
Prannoy will need a massive change of fortunes to turn this around. The Chinese has completely dominated him in the first game.
- August 06, 2023 12:43PRA 8-20 WEN
Twelve game points for Weng Hong Yang and Prannoy is looking a pale shadow of himself.
- August 06, 2023 12:42PRA 8-19 WEN
Weng brilliantly returns Prannoy’s smash and the Indian finally sends it long.
- August 06, 2023 12:41PRA 8-18 WEN
A 10-point cushion now for the Chinese as Prannoy sends this long again.
- August 06, 2023 12:40PRA 8-16 WEN
Weng Hong Yang continues his dominance and looks to seal this game quite comfortably.
- August 06, 2023 12:39PRA 6-11 WEN
The Chinese takes a huge lead at the interval in the first game as he pulls ahead with a flurry of points.
- August 06, 2023 12:33PRA 6-8 WEN
Prannoy goes long and Weng takes a two-point lead now.
- August 06, 2023 12:24KIM/KONG CLINCH FOURTH TITLE OF THE YEAR
The Korean pair outsmarts its Chinese counterpart with a 21-18, 21-16 straight games win. Prannoy’s final is up next.
- August 06, 2023 12:01PRANNOY VS WENG HEAD-TO-HEAD
The two have met only once so far and the Indian won that match 21-19, 13-21, 21-18 in the Malaysia Masters earlier this year.
- August 06, 2023 11:57WENG HONG YANG - ROAD TO THE FINAL
R32 – Beat Kodai Naraoka (JPN) 21-19, 21-11
R16 – Beat Shesar Hiren Rhustavito (IDN) 16-21, 21-10, 21-9
QF – Beat Chou Tien Chen (TPE) 21-10, 21-16
SF – Beat Lee Zii Jia (MAL) 21-19, 13-21, 21-13
- August 06, 2023 11:53PRANNOY - ROAD TO THE FINAL
R32 – Beat Cheuk Yiu Lee (HKG) 21-18, 16-21, 21-15
R16 – Beat Yu Jen Chi (TPE) 19-21, 21-19, 21-13
QF – Beat Anthony Sinisuka Ginting (IDN) 16-21, 21-17, 21-14
SF – Beat Priyanshu Rajawat (IND) 21-18, 21-12
- August 06, 2023 11:49WHEN WILL PRANNOY’S FINAL START?
Prannoy will be in action in the men’s singles final right after the ongoing women’s doubles final between Liu/Tan of China and Kim/Kong of Korea. Kim/Kong have won the first game 21-18.
- August 06, 2023 11:31Prannoy ‘was ready to accept change, try new things’
- August 06, 2023 11:08PRANNOY VS RAJAWAT SEMIFINAL REPORT
Star Indian shuttler HS Prannoy looked in fine fettle as he registered a comprehensive win over young compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat to storm into the final of the Australian Open Super 500 badminton tournament here on Saturday. It will be a second Super 500 final appearance of the season for the 31-year-old Prannoy, who rode on his power and precision to outwit the 21-year-old Rajawat 21-18, 21-12 in the men’s singles semifinals here.
- August 06, 2023 10:32WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2023 LIVE IN INDIA
The Australian Open 2023 men’s singles final between H.S. Prannoy and Weng Hong Yang will be held on Court 1. There is no live telecast of the match in India. However, the live stream of the match will be available on BWF TV on YouTube.
