HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Live Score, BWF World Championships: Prannoy confirms medal after win against Axelsen - Semifinal updates

August 26, 2023 16:43

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When to watch HS Prannoy’s BWF World Championships 2023 semifinal match?

The BWF World Championships men’s singles semifinal between HS Prannoy and Kunlavut Vitidsarn is scheduled to start at around 8PM IST.

Where to watch HS Prannoy’s BWF World Championships 2023 semifinal match?

The BWF Badminton World Championships 2023 will be telecast in India on Sports 18 and streamed live on Jio Cinema.