HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Live Score, BWF World Championships: Prannoy confirms medal after win against Axelsen - Semifinal updates

- August 26, 2023 17:05HS Prannoy - Road to semifinals
Quarterfinals- beat Viktor Axelsen 13-21, 21-15, 21-16
Third Round: Loh Kean Yew 21-18, 15-21, 21-19
Second Round: Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo 21-9, 21-14
First Round: Kolle Koljonen 24-22, 21-10
- August 26, 2023 16:55Prannoy vs Vitidsarn - Head to Head Record
The two have faced each other only once at the 2022 England Open in which Kunlavut Vitidsarn won 21-15, 24-22 against the Indian.
- August 26, 2023 16:43LIVE STREAMING INFO
When to watch HS Prannoy’s BWF World Championships 2023 semifinal match?
The BWF World Championships men’s singles semifinal between HS Prannoy and Kunlavut Vitidsarn is scheduled to start at around 8PM IST.
Where to watch HS Prannoy’s BWF World Championships 2023 semifinal match?
The BWF Badminton World Championships 2023 will be telecast in India on Sports 18 and streamed live on Jio Cinema.
