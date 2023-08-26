MagazineBuy Print

HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Live Score, BWF World Championships: Prannoy confirms medal after win against Axelsen - Semifinal updates

HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn: Catch the live score and updates from the BWF World Championships semifinal match being played in Copenhagen.

Updated : Aug 26, 2023 17:14 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live updates from H.S. Prannoy’s BWF World Championships semifinal match.
Catch the live updates from H.S. Prannoy’s BWF World Championships semifinal match. | Photo Credit: AFP
lightbox-info

Catch the live updates from H.S. Prannoy’s BWF World Championships semifinal match. | Photo Credit: AFP

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Coverage of the BWF World Championships Semifinals between HS Prannoy and Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

  • August 26, 2023 17:05
    HS Prannoy - Road to semifinals

    Quarterfinals- beat Viktor Axelsen 13-21, 21-15, 21-16

    Third Round: Loh Kean Yew 21-18, 15-21, 21-19

    Second Round: Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo 21-9, 21-14

    First Round: Kolle Koljonen 24-22, 21-10

  • August 26, 2023 16:55
    Prannoy vs Vitidsarn - Head to Head Record

    The two have faced each other only once at the 2022 England Open in which Kunlavut Vitidsarn won 21-15, 24-22 against the Indian.

  • August 26, 2023 16:43
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    When to watch HS Prannoy’s BWF World Championships 2023 semifinal match?

    The BWF World Championships men’s singles semifinal between HS Prannoy and Kunlavut Vitidsarn is scheduled to start at around 8PM IST.

    Where to watch HS Prannoy’s BWF World Championships 2023 semifinal match?

    The BWF Badminton World Championships 2023 will be telecast in India on Sports 18 and streamed live on Jio Cinema.

