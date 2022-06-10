Indonesia Masters 2022: Lakshya Sen loses to Chou Tien-chen in the quarterfinals

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen lost to Chou Tien-chen of Chinese Taipei 16-21, 21-12, 14-21 in the quarterfinals of the Indonesia Masters 2022 in Jakarta on Friday.

Sen made a comeback in the second set after going down in the first to to Tien-chen, but the 32-year-old used all his experience to shuttler complete the double over the Indian, sealing the win in the third set.

More to Follow.