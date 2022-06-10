Badminton Badminton Indonesia Masters 2022: Lakshya Sen loses to Chou Tien-chen in the quarterfinals Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen lost to Chou Tien-chen of Chinese Taipei 16-21, 21-12, 14-21 in the quarterfinals of the Indonesia Masters 2022 in Jakarta on Friday. Team Sportstar 10 June, 2022 13:32 IST Lakshya Sen had last met Chou Tien-chen in the Thomas Cup last month when the Tien-chen had come out victorious. (File Photo) - AP Team Sportstar 10 June, 2022 13:32 IST Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen lost to Chou Tien-chen of Chinese Taipei 16-21, 21-12, 14-21 in the quarterfinals of the Indonesia Masters 2022 in Jakarta on Friday.Sen made a comeback in the second set after going down in the first to to Tien-chen, but the 32-year-old used all his experience to shuttler complete the double over the Indian, sealing the win in the third set.More to Follow. Read more stories on Badminton. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :