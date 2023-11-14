Japan Masters 2023: Satwik-Chirag out after first round defeat

Indian men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost to Chinese Taipei’s Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han 21-16, 18-21, 16-21 in the first round of the Japan Masters 2023 on Tuesday.

The World No 5 pair from India lost to the 21st ranked Chinese Taipei pair in match that lasted for an hour and three minutes.

Though Satwik and Chirag won their first game with ease, they managed to lose the second games despite the narrow point margin. The third game. however, was in favour of the Chinese Taipei pair.

Last time the Indian pair won an event was in the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, when they won India’s first gold medal in badminton after defeating Korea’s Choi Solgyu-Kim Wonho 21-18, 21-16.