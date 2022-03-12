More Sports Badminton Badminton Lakshya Sen beats Axelsen, reaches German Open final Lakshya Sen progressed to the German Open Super 300 tournament final with a 21-13, 12-21, 22-20, win over former world champion Viktor Axelsen in Muelheim An Der Ruhr on Saturday. Team Sportstar 12 March, 2022 22:28 IST FILE PHOTO: Lakshya Sen in action. - PTI Team Sportstar 12 March, 2022 22:28 IST World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen progressed to the German Open Super 300 tournament final with a 21-13, 12-21, 22-20, win over former world champion Viktor Axelsen in Muelheim An Der Ruhr on Saturday.Lakshya defeated the top-seeded Danish shuttler in a match that lasted for an hour and 11 minutes. The Indian will face Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the summit clash on Sunday.Unseeded Vitidsarn won his semifinal 21-13, 21-12 against fifth seed Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia.More to follow... Read more stories on Badminton. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :