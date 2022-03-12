Lakshya Sen beats Axelsen, reaches German Open final

World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen progressed to the German Open Super 300 tournament final with a 21-13, 12-21, 22-20, win over former world champion Viktor Axelsen in Muelheim An Der Ruhr on Saturday.

Lakshya defeated the top-seeded Danish shuttler in a match that lasted for an hour and 11 minutes. The Indian will face Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the summit clash on Sunday.

Unseeded Vitidsarn won his semifinal 21-13, 21-12 against fifth seed Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia.

More to follow...