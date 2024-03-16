MagazineBuy Print

All England Open: Lakshya Sen beats Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia, to face Jonatan Christie in semifinal

Lakshya lost the first game 20-22 despite making a valiant comeback but came back with a commanding win of 21-16 and 21-19 to win the tie.

Published : Mar 16, 2024 03:48 IST

Team Sportstar
Lakshya Sen of India after winning in the All England Open Badminton Championships 2024
Lakshya Sen of India after winning in the All England Open Badminton Championships 2024 | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Lakshya Sen of India after winning in the All England Open Badminton Championships 2024 | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India’s Lakshya Sen beats Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia 2-1 in the quarterfinal of the All England Open Badminton Championships on March 15, 2024.

Lakshya lost the first game 20-22 despite making a valiant comeback in the dying embers of the fight. He made a comeback in the second game, with a commanding win of 21-16 and tied the match.

ALSO READ | Lakshya’s Paris hopes brighten, enters No. 15 in Olympic Games qualification

The third game was close however, Lakshya sealed the win with a 21-19 win as he made his way into the semfinals.

In the last four, Lakshya Sen is going to face Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie on March 16 at 3:30 PM IST.

