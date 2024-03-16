All England Open: Lakshya Sen beats Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia, to face Jonatan Christie in semifinal

India’s Lakshya Sen beats Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia 2-1 in the quarterfinal of the All England Open Badminton Championships on March 15, 2024.
Lakshya lost the first game 20-22 despite making a valiant comeback in the dying embers of the fight. He made a comeback in the second game, with a commanding win of 21-16 and tied the match.
Lakshya's Paris hopes brighten, enters No. 15 in Olympic Games qualification
The third game was close however, Lakshya sealed the win with a 21-19 win as he made his way into the semfinals.
In the last four, Lakshya Sen is going to face Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie on March 16 at 3:30 PM IST.
