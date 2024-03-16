MagazineBuy Print

Ireland claims first T20I after Afghanistan falls short in run chase

Ben White and Josh Little starred with the ball for the tourists, while Harry Tector hit an undefeated half-century as Ireland took a 1-0 series lead against host Afghanistan.

Published : Mar 16, 2024 07:36 IST - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Ireland’s Harry Tector in action.
FILE PHOTO: Ireland's Harry Tector in action. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Ireland’s Harry Tector in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

Ireland claimed victory in the first T20I of its three-match series against Afghanistan in Sharjah on Friday, winning by 38 runs.

Ben White and Josh Little starred with the ball for the tourists, while Harry Tector hit an undefeated half-century as Ireland took a 1-0 series lead against host Afghanistan.

Needing 150 to win, Afghanistan got off to a nightmare start when Mark Adair claimed the wicket of Rahmanullah Gurbaz with the very first ball of the innings. Gurbaz’s opening partner, Sediqullah Atal, soon joined him when Little had him caught off Tector for one.

The Irish left-armer then bowled Azmatullah Omarzai first ball to set up a hat-trick opportunity in just the second over of the innings.

White then took over the attack and dismissed top-scorer Mohammad Ishaq for 32, Mohammad Nabi, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai and Nangeyalia Kharote to finish with figures of 4-20.

The tail was left with too much to do and despite resistance from Naveen-ul-Haq, who scored a knock of 13 off 15 balls, Afghanistan was all out for 111 after 18.4 overs.

Returning Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan earlier won the toss and sent Ireland in to bat.

Harry Tector struck an unbeaten 56 off 34 balls, including seven fours and two sixes, to guide Ireland to 149-6.

Stirling and Andy Balbirnie started well for the tourists and put on a first-wicket stand of 38, before Balbirnie fell to Omarzai on 22.

ICC approves qualification process for Men's T20 World Cup 2026

Khan, in his comeback after an injury lay-off, was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3-19 and he claimed his first in Ireland opener Stirling for 25 in the 11th over.

The leg spinner then immediately got the dangerous Curtis Campher for a golden duck and later broke Gareth Delany’s blossoming partnership with Tector in the 17th over.

Tector battled gamely in the middle but was unable to strike up a partnership of merit with those around him until the arrival of Delany and then Adair to the crease.

The right-hander put on stands of 35 with Delany and an undefeated 42 with Adair to set Afghanistan a target of 150, which eventually eluded the hosts.

Already a successful tour thanks to Ireland’s first Test match win on March 1, the tourist can sew up the T20I series by winning the second match on Sunday in Sharjah.

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
