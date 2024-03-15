Nissanka century helps Sri Lanka chase down Bangladesh and level ODI series

Opening batter Pathum Nissanka’s century helped Sri Lanka chase down Bangladesh by three wickets and level its one-day international series on Friday.

Nissanka’s 114 in a national record 185-run stand for the fourth wicket with Charith Asalanka saved Sri Lanka from 43-3. Their partnership was key in overcoming Bangladesh’s 286-7 with 287-7 in 47.1 overs.

Asalanka made a 93-ball 91 and missed out on his fourth ton.

Bangladesh was led by Towhid Hridoy, who finished 96 not out.

Bangladesh pacer Shoriful Islam continued his habit of striking with the new ball when opener Avishka Fernando edged the first ball he faced to first slip for a duck.

Taskin Ahmed bagged captain Kusal Mendis for 16 and Shoriful got the better of Sadeera Samarawickrama to reduce Sri Lanka to 43-3 in the seventh over.

Nissanka and Asalanka rebuilt the innings astutely, much to the despair of Bangladesh bowlers.

After bringing up his fifty off 58 balls, Nissanka paced the innings impeccably. He raised his sixth century off 100 balls when he pulled a short delivery off pacer Tanzim Hasan to deep midwicket for a single. He hit 13 fours and three sixes.

Asalanka was in an attacking mood. He slog-swept left-arm spinner Taijul Isalm for a six over deep midwicket to raise his fifty off 50 balls.

Bangladesh came back into the game by dismissing both set batters in consecutive overs.

Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan claimed Nissanka for 114 off 113 balls, and Taskin reviewed successfully to dismiss Asalanka for a 93-ball 91 including six fours and four sixes.

Sri Lanka was 52 runs from victory but Wanindu Hasaranga’s 25 off 16 dented Bangladesh’s hopes of clinching the series with one game to spare.

Hasaranga also claimed 4-45 to prevent Bangladesh from reaching 300 despite Hridoy’s brilliance.

After Liton Das’ second straight duck, Bangladesh opener Soumya Sarkar held the innings together with 68 off 66 including 11 fours and one six.

Soumya and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, with a fluent 40, combined for 75. Pacer Dilshan Madushanka broke the partnership by getting Shanto to edge behind.

Hasaranga removed Soumya and Mahmudullah for duck in three balls. He also dismissed Mushfiqur Rahim, 25, and Mehidy Hasan, 12, leaving Hridoy short of partners.

Hridoy raised his seventh fifty off 74 balls, and struck his last 46 runs off 28 deliveries to help Bangladesh post a competitive total.

The series-deciding third ODI is on Monday, followed by two tests.