Bihar Cricket Association acquires Moin-ul-Haq Stadium from state government on long-term lease

Established in 1969, the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium has hosted nine international fixtures and has a seating capacity of about 25,000.

Published : Mar 15, 2024 21:42 IST , Patna - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Ranji Trophy 2023-24 cricket match between Bihar and Andhra, at Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Patna.
FILE PHOTO: Ranji Trophy 2023-24 cricket match between Bihar and Andhra, at Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Patna. | Photo Credit: PTI
FILE PHOTO: Ranji Trophy 2023-24 cricket match between Bihar and Andhra, at Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Patna. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) on Friday signed an agreement with the state government to acquire the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium here on a long-term lease.

The venue is currently the Bihar cricket team’s home ground.

Established in 1969, it has hosted nine international fixtures and has a seating capacity of about 25,000.

As per the agreement, the stadium will undergo redevelopment to bring it to par with international cricketing standards. BCA president Rakesh Kumar Tiwari expressed his gratitude to state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and sports ministry officials.

“This development marks a significant step towards the advancement of cricket infrastructure in Bihar. I’m incredibly grateful to the Bihar government for their trust and vision. I would like to thank Bihar CM Nitish Kumar ji and Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary ji and Vijay Sinha ji for the gesture towards BCA,” said Tiwari in a statement.

The venue recently hosted four Ranji Trophy matches. The last time it hosted an international match was during the 1996 World Cup.

The Indian men’s team has never played a match on this ground, though six international women’s ties have taken place.

