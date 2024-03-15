Ten young athletes awarded TNSJA scholarships

Ten young sportspersons will be awarded the India Cements-Tamil Nadu Sports Journalists’ Association Scholarship 2024 worth Rs 30,000 at a ceremony on Sunday (March 17).

The scholarship recipients have been selected by a panel of sports journalists based on their recent performances.

Several past recipients of this scholarship have achieved remarkable success. Chess Grandmasters R. Praggnanandhaa, R. Vaishali, Olympic fencer Bhavani Devi and IPL sensation M. Shahrukh Khan are some of the beneficiaries of the scholarships.

Shashank Singh, Head - Marketing & Channel Growth India Cements, said: “For nearly 75 years, under the visionary leadership of our MD, N. Srinivasan, India Cements has been at the forefront of promoting sports as a testament to our belief in its transformative power. By recognising ten outstanding young athletes today with scholarships, we aim not only to celebrate their achievements but also to help pave the way for these young athletes to represent India on the world stage.”

The TNSJA scholarship winners for 2023-24: A.S. Sharvaanica (Chess), M. Anslin (Athletics), M. Akslin (Athletics), R.S. Rethin Pranav (Tennis), Barathkumar Karthi (Volleyball), Deeksha Sivakumar (Swimming), J. Hemchudeshan (Cricket), G. Kamalini (Cricket), Pooja Arthi (Squash) and J. Keerthika (Para-Athletics).