Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Yousuf stepped down as a national selector on Sunday, citing personal reasons.

“I announce my resignation as a selector for the Pakistan cricket team due to personal reasons. Serving this incredible team has been a profound privilege, and I am proud to have contributed to the growth and success of Pakistan Cricket,” he wrote on ‘X’.

“I have immense faith in the talent and spirit of our players, and Wish our team all the best as they continue to strive for greatness.” Yousuf, who has been attached to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in different roles since last year, was part of a broad-based national selection committee that includes two former Test players, head coaches, captains and an analyst among others.

Asad Shafiq is the other former Test player on the selection committee.

Yousuf has worked as batting coach of the national senior team and also as head coach of the Pakistan under-19 team in the last two years. He has been a selector in an uncertain period for Pakistan cricket where the selection committee and system have been changed frequently.

A source close to Yousuf said the former batter was not happy with the criticism directed at him, particularly from various stakeholders in the PCB, including some of his junior former colleagues.

“He was restless at being ridiculed in the media and on social media regularly and felt it would be best to just focus on coaching,” the source said.

The selection committee and system have undergone changes at least twice this year. In March, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced a “reorganized” men’s national selection committee composed of seven members, each with equal authority.

Naqvi had announced that the committee would no longer have a chairman and all seven members would have equal powers.

“They will take decisions on a majority basis ... so that we can have more clarity behind our decisions,” he had said.

Following Pakistan’s disappointing performance in the World T20 Cup this year, the selection committee was restructured once again.

Former players Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq were dismissed, while Yousuf and Shafiq retained their positions as national selectors. The revised committee now includes four voting members and five ex-officio or non-voting members.