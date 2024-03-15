MagazineBuy Print

ICC approves qualification process for Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

The 20-team tournament will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, and will have a total of 12 automatic qualifiers. 

Published : Mar 15, 2024 16:38 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
International Cricket Council (ICC) has approved the qualification process for Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

The 20-team tournament will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, and will have a total of 12 automatic qualifiers. 

The top eight teams in the 2024 edition will join India and Sri Lanka as automatic qualifiers, with the remaining spots (between two and four, depending on host finishing positions) taken up by the next best-ranked sides in the ICC Men’s T20I rankings table as of 30 June, 2024.

The remaining eight positions will be filled through the Regional Qualifiers.

Related Topics

T20 World Cup /

ICC

