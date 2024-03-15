The International Cricket Council (ICC) mandated the use of stop-clocks in between overs in limited-overs international matches, starting with the T20 World Cup 2024, during its annual Board meeting in Dubai on Friday.

The Board also approved the playing conditions for the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 and announced the qualification process for the 2026 edition.

In December 2023, ICC introduced the stop clock on a trial basis in men’s limited-overs international matches. The trial was supposed to run until April 2024, but the experiment has already yielded results in terms of timely completion of matches.

What is a stop clock in white-ball cricket?

As per stop clock rule that was trialled in men’s white-ball cricket, the fielding side is expected to start a new over within 60 seconds of the completion of the previous over.

An electronic clock, counting down from 60 to zero, will be displayed on the ground, with the onus on the third umpire to determine the start of the clock.

The failure of the fielding side to be ready to bowl the first ball of their next over within the stipulated 60 seconds of the previous over being completed attracts two warnings. Subsequent breaches would lead to a five-run penalty per incident.

There are a few exceptions to this rule, and the clock, if already started, can be cancelled in certain situations. These include:

When a new batter comes to the wicket between overs

An official drinks interval has been called

The umpires have approved the onfield treatment of an injury to a batter or fielder

The time lost is for any circumstances beyond the control of the fielding side

Change in playing conditions and reserve days

ICC also confirmed that the final and the semifinal of this edition of the T20 World Cup will also have reserve days, and has aproved several changes in playing conditions.

A minimum of five overs will need to be bowled to the team batting second to constitute a game in the group stages and the Super Eight stages. However, in the knockout matches, a minimum of 10 overs need to be bowled in the second innings to constitute a match.

The top eight teams in the 2024 edition will join India and Sri Lanka as automatic qualifiers, with the remaining spots (between two and four, depending on host finishing positions) taken up by the next best-ranked sides in the ICC Men’s T20I rankings table as of 30 June, 2024.

The remaining eight positions will be filled through the Regional Qualifiers.