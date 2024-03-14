MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

T20 World Cup 2024: Tickets for India-Ireland, semifinals to be released on March 19

India opens its campaign against Ireland in New York on June 5. Rohit and Co play arch-rivals Pakistan at the same venue on June 9, the tickets for which have been over-subscribed more than 200 times.

Published : Mar 14, 2024 21:29 IST , Dubai - 1 MIN READ

PTI
India opens its T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Ireland.
India opens its T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Ireland. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

India opens its T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Ireland. | Photo Credit: AFP

Additional tickets for the 2024 T20 World Cup, including the India-Ireland clash, will go on sale from March 19.

In a release, the International Cricket Council said tickets for 13 additional matches in the USA and West Indies will be released next week. The tickets for 37 games are already on sale.

India opens its campaign against Ireland in New York on June 5. Rohit and Co play arch-rivals Pakistan at the same venue on June 9, the tickets for which have been over-subscribed more than 200 times.

The ticket sales for the tournament starting June 1 began on February 1 with a public ballot.

Prices start at from as low as USD 6 for select games in the Caribbean, and from USD 35 at USA venues.

“Tickets have been in high demand for the event – more than 3 million ticket applications were received during the ballot,” said the ICC.

The 2024 T20 World Cup will be the biggest event in the format so far, comprising 20 teams who will play 55 games across nine venues.

This is the first time USA is hosting the event, with 16 games being played across three venues.

Tickets for the semifinals in Trinidad and Guyana on June 26 and June 27 will also be available from Tuesday.

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

T20 World Cup /

India /

Ireland /

Pakistan /

ICC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: Tickets for India-Ireland, semifinals to be released on March 19
    PTI
  2. Indian sports news wrap: March 14
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Toney returns to England squad for friendlies against Brazil, Belgium after eight-month ban
    AP
  4. Mumbai legend Dhawal Kulkarni calls curtains down in style, winning his fifth Ranji Trophy title
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Euro 2024: Mbappe leads attack in France squad for warm-ups, Tchouameni returns
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: Tickets for India-Ireland, semifinals to be released on March 19
    PTI
  2. Former Sri Lanka cricketer Lahiru Thirimanne injured in road accident, hospitalised
    PTI
  3. Former England pacer Darren Gough steps down from post at Yorkshire cricket county club
    AFP
  4. If there is anyone who could make a comeback, it is Rishabh Pant: Medical staff that worked with him
    PTI
  5. BAN vs SL, 1st ODI: Najmul guides Bangladesh to comfortable win against Sri Lanka
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: Tickets for India-Ireland, semifinals to be released on March 19
    PTI
  2. Indian sports news wrap: March 14
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Toney returns to England squad for friendlies against Brazil, Belgium after eight-month ban
    AP
  4. Mumbai legend Dhawal Kulkarni calls curtains down in style, winning his fifth Ranji Trophy title
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Euro 2024: Mbappe leads attack in France squad for warm-ups, Tchouameni returns
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment