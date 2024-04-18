MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024 Points Table updated after PBKS vs MI: Mumbai Indians up to seventh place, Punjab Kings drops down to ninth

Mumbai Indians edged past Punjab Kings with a close nine-run win at the Mullanpur Stadium in Mohali to go up to seventh on the points table.

Published : Apr 18, 2024 23:52 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
A topsy-turvy display with bat and ball from both sides made for a thrilling clash that came down to the final over of the match
A topsy-turvy display with bat and ball from both sides made for a thrilling clash that came down to the final over of the match | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

A topsy-turvy display with bat and ball from both sides made for a thrilling clash that came down to the final over of the match | Photo Credit: PTI

Mumbai Indians beat Punjab Kings by nine runs at the Mullanpur Stadium in Mohali in their IPL 2024 clash on Thursday.

A topsy-turvy display with bat and ball from both sides made for a thrilling clash that came down to the final over of the match, with Mumbai seeing a needed win through to help its case this season. This was Punjab’s fourth loss in a last-over finish this season.

IPL 2024 Points Table

Pos. Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR
1 Rajasthan Royals 7 6 1 12 +0.677
2 Kolkata Knight Riders 6 4 2 8 +1.399
3 Chennai Super Kings 6 4 2 8 +0.726
4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 4 2 8 +0.502
5 Lucknow Super Giants 6 3 3 6 +0.038
6 Delhi Capitals 7 3 4 6 -0.074
7 Mumbai Indians 7 3 4 6 -0.133
8 Gujarat Titans 7 2 4 6 -1.303
8 Punjab Kings 7 2 4 4 -0.251
10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7 1 6 2 -1.185

(Updated after PBKS vs MI on April 18)

