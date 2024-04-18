IPL 2024 Points Table updated after PBKS vs MI: Mumbai Indians up to seventh place, Punjab Kings drops down to ninth

Mumbai Indians beat Punjab Kings by nine runs at the Mullanpur Stadium in Mohali in their IPL 2024 clash on Thursday.
A topsy-turvy display with bat and ball from both sides made for a thrilling clash that came down to the final over of the match, with Mumbai seeing a needed win through to help its case this season. This was Punjab’s fourth loss in a last-over finish this season.
IPL 2024 Points Table
|Pos.
|Team
|Mat.
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|7
|6
|1
|12
|+0.677
|2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|6
|4
|2
|8
|+1.399
|3
|Chennai Super Kings
|6
|4
|2
|8
|+0.726
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|6
|4
|2
|8
|+0.502
|5
|Lucknow Super Giants
|6
|3
|3
|6
|+0.038
|6
|Delhi Capitals
|7
|3
|4
|6
|-0.074
|7
|Mumbai Indians
|7
|3
|4
|6
|-0.133
|8
|Gujarat Titans
|7
|2
|4
|6
|-1.303
|8
|Punjab Kings
|7
|2
|4
|4
|-0.251
|10
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|7
|1
|6
|2
|-1.185
(Updated after PBKS vs MI on April 18)
