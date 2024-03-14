MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bangladesh to tour USA to prepare for T20 World Cup 2024

Houston will host the three-match competition from May 21-25 ahead of the World Cup, which the United States is jointly hosting with the West Indies.

Published : Mar 14, 2024 21:44 IST , Dhaka, Bangladesh - 1 MIN READ

AFP
File photo: In the T20 World Cup, Bangladesh will play in Group D alongside Sri Lanka, South Africa, Nepal and the Netherlands.
File photo: In the T20 World Cup, Bangladesh will play in Group D alongside Sri Lanka, South Africa, Nepal and the Netherlands. | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy / The Hindu
infoIcon

File photo: In the T20 World Cup, Bangladesh will play in Group D alongside Sri Lanka, South Africa, Nepal and the Netherlands. | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy / The Hindu

Bangladesh will travel to the United States for the first bilateral T20 series between the two nations in May ahead of the 20-over World Cup, a statement said Thursday.

Houston will host the three-match competition from May 21-25 ahead of the World Cup, which the United States is jointly hosting with the West Indies.

“The Bangladesh team’s upcoming tour of the USA marks a historic occasion,” Bangladesh Cricket Board chief executive officer Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said in a statement.

ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2024: Tickets for India-Ireland, semifinals to be released on March 19

“We recognise the significance of this preparatory phase and are committed to making the most of this invaluable experience.”

Twenty teams are competing in the World Cup in June across four groups.

Bangladesh will play in Group D alongside Sri Lanka, South Africa, Nepal and the Netherlands. Two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Eight phase.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bangladesh to tour USA to prepare for T20 World Cup 2024
    AFP
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: Tickets for India-Ireland, semifinals to be released on March 19
    PTI
  3. Indian sports news wrap: March 14
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Toney returns to England squad for friendlies against Brazil, Belgium after eight-month ban
    AP
  5. Mumbai legend Dhawal Kulkarni calls curtains down in style, winning his fifth Ranji Trophy title
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Bangladesh to tour USA to prepare for T20 World Cup 2024
    AFP
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: Tickets for India-Ireland, semifinals to be released on March 19
    PTI
  3. Former Sri Lanka cricketer Lahiru Thirimanne injured in road accident, hospitalised
    PTI
  4. Former England pacer Darren Gough steps down from post at Yorkshire cricket county club
    AFP
  5. If there is anyone who could make a comeback, it is Rishabh Pant: Medical staff that worked with him
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bangladesh to tour USA to prepare for T20 World Cup 2024
    AFP
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: Tickets for India-Ireland, semifinals to be released on March 19
    PTI
  3. Indian sports news wrap: March 14
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Toney returns to England squad for friendlies against Brazil, Belgium after eight-month ban
    AP
  5. Mumbai legend Dhawal Kulkarni calls curtains down in style, winning his fifth Ranji Trophy title
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment