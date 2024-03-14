Bangladesh to tour USA to prepare for T20 World Cup 2024

Bangladesh will travel to the United States for the first bilateral T20 series between the two nations in May ahead of the 20-over World Cup, a statement said Thursday.

Houston will host the three-match competition from May 21-25 ahead of the World Cup, which the United States is jointly hosting with the West Indies.

“The Bangladesh team’s upcoming tour of the USA marks a historic occasion,” Bangladesh Cricket Board chief executive officer Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said in a statement.

ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2024: Tickets for India-Ireland, semifinals to be released on March 19

“We recognise the significance of this preparatory phase and are committed to making the most of this invaluable experience.”

Twenty teams are competing in the World Cup in June across four groups.

Bangladesh will play in Group D alongside Sri Lanka, South Africa, Nepal and the Netherlands. Two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Eight phase.