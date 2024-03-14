MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

All England Championship: Sindhu goes down to An Se Young

An error-prone PV Sindhu suffered a straight-game defeat to her nemesis An Se Young of Korea in the women’s singles second round at the All England badminton Championships on Thursday.

Published : Mar 14, 2024 17:22 IST , Birmingham - 3 MINS READ

PTI
PV Sindhu in action.
PV Sindhu in action. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

PV Sindhu in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

An error-prone PV Sindhu suffered a straight-game defeat to her nemesis An Se Young of Korea in the women’s singles second round at the All England badminton Championships here on Thursday.

Sindhu, a double Olympic medallist, seemed to be in good touch as she fought hard against the world No. 1 Korean but failed to curb her mistakes as she slipped to a 19-21, 11-21 loss in their 42-minute clash.

It was the Indian’s seventh successive loss to the indomitable An Se Young, who had become the first Korean woman singles player to win the World Championships last year.

The Korean won in Malaysia and France this season, while Sindhu is on a comeback trail after recovering from a left knee injury.

READ | All England Championship: Lakshya, Tanisha-Ashwini progress to pre-quarterfinals

The Indian tried to attack, but her 22-year-old opponent looked in a different league as she varied the pace of the rallies and used her repertoire of strokes well to come up trumps.

For Sindhu, things went downhill after the break in the second game as errors kept piling up.

Sindhu was up 4-1, but An Se Young started reading the game better and slowed down the rallies. She kept sending the tosses and clears, waiting for errors from Sindhu, who invariably sent the shuttle wide and long.

Soon the Korean was 9-6 up. She committed two unforced errors before charging to the net to put one away, and when Sindhu faltered at the net, it was 11-8 in favour of Young.

Sindhu kept the attack, producing a backhand push and a cross smash. The Korean, however, stayed solid in her defence to move to 13-10 and then 15-11 with another precise smash.

Sindhu tried to charge to the net and target her rival’s body, but Young’s instinct helped her to survive twice as she sent the shuttle away.

From 13-17, Sindhu fought back to 16-17. But Young again pulled away with two points before grabbing four-game points with a forehand drop.

Sindhu pounced one at the net and then produced a tight smash on her rival’s forehand to stay alive. The Korean then slipped during a rally as Sindhu made it 19-20.

However, just in time, An Se Young sent a backhand sailing over Sindhu’s head to the backline to seal the opening game.

The second game started on a tight note before An Se Young opened up a three-point lead. While Sindhu struggled to get winners, Young kept varying the pace and sending everything back.

Another cross-court smash took the Korean to 9-4. She grabbed a five-point lead at the interval with another incredible cross-court net shot.

Frustration was piling up for Sindhu as she wasted a video referral after going long by a big margin and dumped into the net twice next as the Korean led 15-9.

Another backhand and a forehand return went to the net and it became 10-18.

Two more unforced errors from the Indian helped An Se Young grab nine match points. She sealed the match with another lovely return at the front court.

Related Topics

P. V. Sindhu /

An-Se-young /

All England Championship

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Odisha FC vs Central Coast Mariners live score updates, OFC 0-0 CCM, AFC Cup 2023-24 Inter-zonal semifinal: Mariners almost certain to win tie
    Team Sportstar
  2. All England Championship: Sindhu goes down to An Se Young
    PTI
  3. Belgium’s new football kit for Euro 2024 is a tribute to comic book legend Tintin
    AP
  4. Former Sri Lanka cricketer Lahiru Thirimanne injured in road accident, hospitalised
    PTI
  5. WPL 2024: Renaissance-woman Ellyse Perry’s all-round bravado guides RCB to Eliminator
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. All England Championship: Sindhu goes down to An Se Young
    PTI
  2. Nothing stops ‘tenacious’ Palak Kohli as the para-shuttler prepares for Paris Paralympics
    Nihit Sachdeva
  3. All England Championship: Lakshya, Tanisha-Ashwini progress to pre-quarterfinals
    PTI
  4. Lakshya’s Paris hopes brighten, enters No. 15 in Olympic Games qualification
    PTI
  5. Jamshedpur to host National Para Badminton Championship
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Odisha FC vs Central Coast Mariners live score updates, OFC 0-0 CCM, AFC Cup 2023-24 Inter-zonal semifinal: Mariners almost certain to win tie
    Team Sportstar
  2. All England Championship: Sindhu goes down to An Se Young
    PTI
  3. Belgium’s new football kit for Euro 2024 is a tribute to comic book legend Tintin
    AP
  4. Former Sri Lanka cricketer Lahiru Thirimanne injured in road accident, hospitalised
    PTI
  5. WPL 2024: Renaissance-woman Ellyse Perry’s all-round bravado guides RCB to Eliminator
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment