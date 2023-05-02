Lin Dan, Lee Chong Wei to be inducted into BWF Hall of Fame

China’s Lin Dan and Malaysia’s Lee Chong Wei have been elected to the 2023 Badminton World Federation (BWF) Hall of Fame, the world governing body of the sport announced on Tuesday.

Lee and Lin, who retired in 2019 and 2020 respectively after glorious careers, will be inducted at a ceremony on May 26 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre in Malaysia.

Lee finished with 47 BWF World Tour titles and spent 349 weeks as World No.1. However, when it came to big-ticket events, it was Lin who dominated as he won two Olympic gold medals and five World Championship titles.

The two faced each other 38 times in their career with Lin leading the head-to-head record 27-11.

“Lee Chong Wei and Lin Dan were among the foremost ambassadors of badminton over a major part of the last two decades,” said BWF President Poul-Erik Høyer.

“With their outstanding performances, they drew whole generations of fans to the sport. They both richly deserve to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.”