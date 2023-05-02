Badminton

Lin Dan, Lee Chong Wei to be inducted into BWF Hall of Fame

Lee and Lin, who retired in 2019 and 2020 respectively after glorious careers, will be inducted at a ceremony on May 26 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre in Malaysia.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 02 May, 2023 21:33 IST
CHENNAI 02 May, 2023 21:33 IST
FILE PHOTO: Malaysia’s Lee Chong Wei (left) and China’s Lin Dan (right) have been inducted into the 2023 BWF Hall of Fame.

FILE PHOTO: Malaysia’s Lee Chong Wei (left) and China’s Lin Dan (right) have been inducted into the 2023 BWF Hall of Fame. | Photo Credit: AFP

Lee and Lin, who retired in 2019 and 2020 respectively after glorious careers, will be inducted at a ceremony on May 26 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre in Malaysia.

China’s Lin Dan and Malaysia’s Lee Chong Wei have been elected to the 2023 Badminton World Federation (BWF) Hall of Fame, the world governing body of the sport announced on Tuesday.

Lee and Lin, who retired in 2019 and 2020 respectively after glorious careers, will be inducted at a ceremony on May 26 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre in Malaysia.

Also Read
“Our target is to break into top four,” says Satwiksairaj after Asian Championship gold

Lee finished with 47 BWF World Tour titles and spent 349 weeks as World No.1. However, when it came to big-ticket events, it was Lin who dominated as he won two Olympic gold medals and five World Championship titles.

The two faced each other 38 times in their career with Lin leading the head-to-head record 27-11.

“Lee Chong Wei and Lin Dan were among the foremost ambassadors of badminton over a major part of the last two decades,” said BWF President Poul-Erik Høyer.

“With their outstanding performances, they drew whole generations of fans to the sport. They both richly deserve to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.”

Read more stories on Badminton.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Who is Priyanshu Rajawat, the Orleans Masters champion?

Sankar Muthusamy: A world feat with beginnings in a small Chennai badminton academy

Sindhu uses pause in golden pursuit to appreciate diamonds

Slide shows

Happy New Year: Messi, Kohli and other sports stars who welcomed 2023 in style

In pictures: Best of 2016 Rio Olympics

Revisiting history: A look back at India's Olympic medallists

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us