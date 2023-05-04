Badminton

National Badminton selection trials for Asian Games 2023: Lakshya Sen, Mithun start with win in men’s singles

National Badminton selection trials for Asian Games 2023: Lakshya Sen, the 2022 Commonwealth gold medalist, went past Raghav in 30 minutes with a score of 21-14, 21-9.

CHENNAI 04 May, 2023 13:54 IST
FILE PHOTO: India’s Lakshya Sen in action.

FILE PHOTO: India’s Lakshya Sen in action. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

Lakshya Sen defeated Bharat Raghav in straight sets in the men’s singles category of the round five match of group B to kick off his campaign with a win in the national badminton selection trials for the upcoming Asian Games at Jwala Gutta Academy of Excellence in Telangana on Thursday.

Sen, the 2022 Commonwealth gold medalist, went past Raghav in 30 minutes with a score of 21-14, 21-9.

Mithun Manjunath defeated Maisnam Meiraba in a hard-fought three-set match that lasted one hour and two minutes.

The four-seeded Mithun won with the score of 22-20, 12-21 and 21-11.

Sen leads the five-player group B with two points in one game.

Ashmita Chaliha and Unnati Hooda won their games in the women’s singles category of group A against Shriyanshi Valishetty and Aakarshi Kashyap, respectively.

While in women’s singles group B, Malvika Bansod and Aditi Bhatt started with wins over Aalisha Naik and Anupama Upadhyaya, respectively.

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) is holding a trial until May 7 to select the team for the Asian Games, which will be held from September 23 to October 8 in Hangzhou, China.

BAI had directly selected double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu (World No. 11), HS Prannoy (world no. 9), men’s pairing of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (World No. 6) and women’s combination of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand (world no. 19) for the Asian Games “based on their placing in the BWF Top 20 ranking list as on April 18”.

List of Players for Asian Games 2023 selection trials:
Men’s Singles
Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Priyanshu Rajawat, Mithun Manjunath, Sai Praneeth, Maisnam Meiraba, Bharat Raghav, Ansal Yadav, Siddhant Gupta
Women’s Singles
Aakrshi Kashyap, Malvika Bansod, Ashmita Chaliha, Aditi Bhat, Unnati Hooda, Alisha Naik, Shriyanshi Valishetty, Anupama Upadhyay
Men’s Doubles
MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila, Krishna Prasad/Vishuvardhan, Suraj Goala/Pruthvi Roy, Nithin HV/Sai Pratheek.
Women’s Doubles
Ashwini Bhat/Shikha Gautham, Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponnappa, Radhika Sharma/Tanvi Sharma
Mixed Doubles
Rohan Kapoor/Sikki Reddy, Sai Pratheek/Tanisha Crasto, Hariharan/Varshini, Hemagendra Babu/Kanika Kanwal.

