Orleans Masters: From Saina Nehwal to B Sai Praneeth - which Indians are in action today?

Star shuttler Saina Nehwal will be back on the court after a gap of three months as she begins her campaign at the Orleans Masters, a Super 300 level World Tour event, on Wednesday.

Saina, who had a semifinal finish at the event in 2021, meets Neslihan Yigit of Turkey in the first round, who made it to the main draw after winning her qualifying matches. The 33-year-old Indian is expected to cruise into the second round with ease against Yigit, who is ranked 65th in the world.

B. Sai Praneeth, the men’s singles title contender, will also face a qualifier - 23-year-old Leong Jun Hao of Malaysia - in his round of 32 match.

The day’s biggest action could be the one between Priyanshu Rajawat and Kiran George. In an all-Indian fixture, the duo would battle for a place in the pre-quarterfinal. Sameer Verma and Mithun Manjunath are the other Indian men’s players who will be in action today.

In women’s singles, promising youngster Tasnim Mir starts her campaign against Yvonne Li of Germany, while Tanya Hemanth, Ashmita Chaliha and Aakarshi Kashyap will also be jostling for a win.

In mixed doubles, Sai Pratheek-Tanisha Crasto will look to seal their berth in the quarterfinal today after they got a bye in their first-round match. Pratheek and Crasto face Koceila Mammeri-Tanina Violette Mammeri of Algeria.

Qualifier N. Sikki Reddy-Rohan Kapoor, on the other hand, faces Jan Colin Voelker-Stine Kuespert in round of 32. Also in action in mixed doubles will be Ashwini Ponnappa and B. Sumith Reddy.