Orleans Masters: Priyanshu Rajawat beats Yu Jen to enter semifinals

Priyanshu Rajawat of India advanced to the men’s singles semifinals of the Orleans Masters Super 300 badminton tournament with a stunning straight-game win over Chi Yu Jen of Chinese Taipei on Friday.

AS IT HAPPENED: PRIYANSHU RAJAWAT VS CHI YU JEN, ORLEANS MASTERS

World number 44, Rajawat eases past Jen, ranked 58th in the men’s single with an identical score of 21-18, 21-18.

Rajawat will face Nhat Nguyen of Ireland in the semifinal, who got the walkover against M. Zilberman of Israel in his quarterfinal game.

