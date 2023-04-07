Badminton

Orleans Masters: Priyanshu Rajawat beats Yu Jen to enter semifinals

Orleans Masters: Priyanshu Rajawat of India advanced to the men’s singles semifinals of the Orleans Masters Super 300 badminton tournament Friday with a stunning straight-game win over Chen Yu Jen of Chinese Taipei.

Team Sportstar
07 April, 2023 21:00 IST
07 April, 2023 21:00 IST
FILE PHOTO: Priyanshu Rajawat in action.

FILE PHOTO: Priyanshu Rajawat in action. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Orleans Masters: Priyanshu Rajawat of India advanced to the men’s singles semifinals of the Orleans Masters Super 300 badminton tournament Friday with a stunning straight-game win over Chen Yu Jen of Chinese Taipei.

Priyanshu Rajawat of India advanced to the men’s singles semifinals of the Orleans Masters Super 300 badminton tournament with a stunning straight-game win over Chi Yu Jen of Chinese Taipei on Friday.

AS IT HAPPENED: PRIYANSHU RAJAWAT VS CHI YU JEN, ORLEANS MASTERS

World number 44, Rajawat eases past Jen, ranked 58th in the men’s single with an identical score of 21-18, 21-18.

Rajawat will face Nhat Nguyen of Ireland in the semifinal, who got the walkover against M. Zilberman of Israel in his quarterfinal game.

More to follow

Read more stories on Badminton.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Sankar Muthusamy: A world feat with beginnings in a small Chennai badminton academy

Sindhu uses pause in golden pursuit to appreciate diamonds

The Week That Was (Dec 26- Jan 2): England's Ashes humiliation, India wins at Centurion, Messi tests COVID-19 positive

Slide shows

P.V. Sindhu's journey - From badminton prodigy to World Champion

Dubai BWF Finals: The eight women in contention

Dubai BWF Finals: The Eight Best Men

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us